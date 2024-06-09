Party of 3! Hailey Bieber's Cutest Baby Bump Photos as She and Justin Prepare to Become Parents
Hailey Bieber even has a model baby bump!
After sharing the news that she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child, the fashion guru has not been shy about showing off her new figure.
The social media star and the musician, who tied the knot in 2018, have happily shared snaps of Hailey looking as fabulous as ever while her bump continues to grow.
As OK! previously reported, fans have highly anticipated the couple welcoming a child into the world, as they tied the knot about six years ago. However, a source recently revealed the reason behind their decision to wait.
According to the insider, the “Baby” artist’s mental health struggles were difficult for the Rhode founder to deal with, so she wanted to wait until he was better before they became a family-of-three.
“He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way,” the insider spilled, adding things once got so bad between the celebs that many speculated they were headed for a split.
“They got married so young and weren’t emotionally equipped to deal with it,” they continued of Justin’s mental struggles. “It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”
“Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” the source noted, pointing out that in 2022, Hailey suffered a ministroke and Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
While the “Sorry” crooner always wanted kids, Hailey was more hesitant.
“He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around,” the source dished. “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”
Now that Hailey is pregnant and their marriage is in good shape, the lovebirds are overjoyed to be welcoming a little one.
“They’re having so much fun,” the confidante spilled. “Everything revolves around Hailey.”
“Justin’s finally getting the family he always wanted,” they concluded.
Though Hailey has been open about sharing their journey on social media, the pair has yet to reveal the gender of their future offspring, though a source said they "have a name that they think is perfect."
"They’re also starting to decorate a nursery," added the insider. "They can’t wait to meet the baby."
"Everyone is excited for them," the source shared. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."