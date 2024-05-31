Justin Bieber Splurging on 'Huge' $700,000 Diamond Ring for Wife Hailey's Push Present
Justin Bieber is sparing no expense in showering Hailey Bieber before their baby arrives.
After the Hollywood power couple announced they were expecting their first child together earlier this month, insiders say the pop star, 30, already has the perfect gift picked out for his wife, 27, to celebrate the upcoming milestone.
"He loves Hailey so much," the source gushed. "Justin’s spending $700,000 on a huge, high-quality Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring for her. She doesn’t know about it yet."
The pair have enjoyed nearly six years of married life without the pitter-patter of little feet. But now, the couple is more ready than ever to become mom and dad. "They're both over the moon," the insider spilled.
"This baby is a dream come true, especially for Justin, who’s been yearning to start a family for some time," the insider noted of the soon-to-be father.
On May 9, Hailey and Justin announced their happy news to the world in a romantic Instagram post in which the Rhode Skin founder showed off her growing baby bump. "Everyone is excited for them," a source revealed of the exciting life update. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He's so excited to raise his baby."
In 2022, the model got candid about why she and the "Sorry" singer decided to wait on having kids immediately after they tied the knot. "I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try [to start a family]," Hailey explained in an interview.
"I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," she continued of raising her future babies in the spotlight. "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."
Another factor was getting Justin's mental health struggles in check before taking on the responsibility of caring for their offspring. “Hailey didn’t want to bring a child into their world until things were more stable,” an insider claimed. "He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things in a clearer way."
"They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy," the source noted of the two getting help before becoming parents.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to the Biebers.