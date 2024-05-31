Pregnant Hailey Bieber Calls Husband Justin 'Baby Daddy' While Gushing Over His Selfies
Hailey Bieber is a proud pregnant wife!
After Justin Bieber posted several selfies on Instagram on Thursday, May 30, the model expressed her love for the singer via the comments section.
The "Sorry" singer, 30, captioned his upload, "Daily selfies. Might delete," to which Hailey, 27, replied, "do not delete!!!!!!😍."
In a second comment, the Rhode Skin founder simply wrote, "baby daddy," a comment that amassed over 39,000 "likes."
As OK! reported, the couple announced they were expecting their first child via an Instagram post on May 9 that debuted the mom-to-be's baby bump and showed them renewing their vows.
"Everyone is excited for them," a source spilled to a news outlet earlier this month. "They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby."
The insider claimed they already have the "perfect" name for the tot, adding, "They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."
According to a second source, the spouses had parenting on their mind for quite some time, but Hailey "didn’t want to bring a child into their world" until after they both got their health in check.
In 2022, Hailey suffered a ministroke, and that same year, her husband was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Justin has also struggled with his mental health over the years.
Their personal issues allegedly began to take a toll on their romance, but thankfully, they worked through it.
"He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around," the source shared. "They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy."
An additional insider revealed that Hailey's pregnancy has only made their marriage stronger.
"They’ve been through a lot, and recently endured a serious rough patch, but they came out the other side and are now happier than they’ve ever been," the source gushed. "It’s a dream come true for the both of them."
The Canada native has been doting on his expecting wife as much as possible, with one confidante telling a magazine he doled out around $700K for a diamond ring push present.
Though the Victoria's Secret star has continued to share photos of her growing belly, she's yet to reveal how many weeks along she is.
Hailey and Justin had a brief romance from 2015 to 2016 and reconnected in 2018, the same year the pop star proposed. Less than six months after he got down on one knee, they tied the knot.