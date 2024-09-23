Justin Bieber's Father-in-Law Stephen Baldwin Shares Encouraging Message as Singer's Weird Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Exposed After Mogul's Arrest
Is Justin Bieber's father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, sending the singer a message of hope?
Hailey Bieber's dad posted an uplifting TikTok in the wake of fans' concerns over what the Grammy winner may have been involved in following his former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest for s--trafficking.
"You have heard the expression the calm before the storm. There is always a calm before the storm, but then so is there another calm after the storm," he explained.
"There's a calm and then a storm and then another calm, and in that latter calm is the preparation for... the next storm," he concluded.
Stephen, 58, captioned his social media upload, "When your reality requires adaptation, one must have an anchor in the storm #OneBadMovie #stephenbaldwin."
It's unclear if the dad-of-two was referring to Diddy's scandal, but many TikTok users assumed so and left their reactions via the comments section.
"Keep taking care of Justin 🥰 I believe you know everything and took Justin under your wing," one person wrote. "He will be safe as long as he has you and his wife behind him."
"I think he knows a LOT. I do wish he’d be less cryptic sometimes," another individual said, while a third penned, "Diddy feeling calm… nope, he’s the storm. And Hollywood is nervous."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, Sean, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He plead not guilty and is currently in prison while awaiting trial, having been denied bail twice.
While the "Baby" singer, 30, isn't involved in the mogul's scandal, resurfaced videos of the two stars during the early days of Justin's career have fans worried about what he could have been subjected to.
In one old clip, the "Coming Home" vocalist said Justin — who was 15 at the time — would be under his watch for two straight days.
"Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream," the dad-of-seven stated.
For the next 48 hours, he’s with me," Diddy emphasized. "So we gonna go full — buck full crazy."
"Going crazy," Bieber replied.
Despite concerns for the pop star, a source told People he's not paying attention to the scandal and is instead doting on son Jack, who was born last month.
"He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations," said the insider. "He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband."