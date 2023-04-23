Hailey Bieber Teases Kendall Jenner's Veggie Slicing Skills Have Improved Since Viral Cucumber Clip: 'It Was A Gorgeous Chop'
Kendall Jenner finally learned how to cut fruits and vegetables!
Almost one year after her viral cucumber chopping clip, The Kardashians star got to practice her slicing skills on the Wednesday, April 19, episode of Hailey Bieber’s cooking show, "What’s In My Kitchen?".
The besties paired up to make Kris Jenner’s layered dip and passionfruit spritz cocktails. The recipe required cutting some limes — a job Kendall was tasked with.
"Guys, I blocked her chop [from the camera] but, like, it was a gorgeous chop," Hailey explained on the show, teasing the 818 founder for the video of her awkwardly chopping a cucumber from a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians.
In response, the famous sister said that it was a "really nice" and "fresh" cut.
Later in the show, Kendall showed off her new-found skills again when the Rhode Skin founder was cutting an avocado.
"I don’t ever do it like that," she said to Hailey, judging the way she was holding the veggie.
"So, you do it against [the cutting board?] Yeah, that’s actually probably a lot safer. Thank you, Kendall. Mama Ken!" the daughter of Stephen Baldwin replied.
Following the incident last year, Khloé Kardashian spoke out about Kendall’s reaction to the fan backlash.
"She’s, like, not happy [about the video]," the Good American cofounder said on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast soon after the footage became popular. "I feel so — I’m like, 'Kendall, God is fair.'"
"[Kendall,] you’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f****** cucumber," she continued. "The world is good because … how can you be this f****** perfect? She has the perfect life. You can’t cut a f****** cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I’m going to teach her."
Despite reportedly being upset about the viral clip, the 27-year-old herself admitted that the way she tried to slice the cucumber was strange.
"Watching it back, I was like, 'Why did I cut it like that?'" Kendall said in June 2022. "I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.'"
