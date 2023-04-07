Hailey Bieber Appears Carefree While Out In L.A. After Dealing With Selena Gomez Drama: Photos 

Hailey Bieber stepped out looking calm and collected following her drama with Selena Gomez.

On Thursday, April 6, the model was spotted leaving a meeting in L.A. wearing an effortlessly cool outfit while holding a poster for her brand, Rhode Skin. She sported brown wide leg pants, a black T-shirt with a white collar, a distressed black leather blazer and square-toed shoes for the outing.

Scroll through the gallery below to see new photos of the Rhode Skin founder.