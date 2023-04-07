Hailey Bieber Appears Carefree While Out In L.A. After Dealing With Selena Gomez Drama: Photos
Hailey Bieber stepped out looking calm and collected following her drama with Selena Gomez.
On Thursday, April 6, the model was spotted leaving a meeting in L.A. wearing an effortlessly cool outfit while holding a poster for her brand, Rhode Skin. She sported brown wide leg pants, a black T-shirt with a white collar, a distressed black leather blazer and square-toed shoes for the outing.
The star accessorized with a small black purse, rectangular shades, chunky gold hoops and a geometric shaped belt. She also opted for her staple slicked back bun and a glowing makeup look.
Bieber's California sighting came shortly after she and Gomez, 30, worked together to squash gossip about an alleged tiff.
The ordeal began in February, when the Disney alum uploaded a photo to Instagram showing how she laminated her eyebrows a little too much. Just hours after Gomez’s post, Kylie Jenner shared a snap of herself and Bieber showing their perfectly shaped brows to the camera.
Fans instantly speculated that the post was a dig at the actress, who had a long on-off romance with Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber.
As OK! previously reported, on Friday, March 24, Gomez asked her fans to stop sending the model hate in regards to the situation.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," she wrote on her Instagram Story.
"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the pop singer added. "I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️."
In the hours following Gomez’s announcement, the 26-year-old shared her own sentiments on the issue.
"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," she noted. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved."
"Millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful," the brunette beauty added. "While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together."
"Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself," Bieber admitted.
The wife of Justin concluded her statement by saying, "I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."