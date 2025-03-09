or
BREAKING NEWS
Hailey Bieber Praised for Being the 'Best Mom' After Uploading Rare Photos of 6-Month-Old Son Jack

Photo of Hailey and Jack Bieber.
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed Jack in August 2024.

By:

March 9 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

#1 mom?

On Saturday, March 8, Hailey Bieber shared two photos with her 6-month-old son, Jack, amid controversy about her husband, Justin.

hailey bieber praised best mom rare photos month old son jack
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber captioned the sweet upload of her and Jack, '❤️‍🔥.'

In the images, the brunette beauty soft smiled as she held her pride and joy. While you could see Hailey’s face, only the back of Jack’s head in a red knit hat and his tiny hands were visible.

The model was bare-faced in the sweet mother-son snaps and donned a wide-brimmed straw hat.

“❤️‍🔥,” Hailey captioned the post, to which one fan gushed, “BEST MOM 😭😭,” while another said, “I LOVE YOU GUYS 😍😍.”

“Those tiny hands omg I can't 😭,” a third supporter added.

hailey bieber praised best mom rare photos month old son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

'Those tiny hands omg I can't,' one fan penned after seeing the sweet snaps of Hailey and Jack Bieber.

While many reacted positively to the upload, others claimed the 28-year-old shared the adorable still to distract from the backlash the “Baby” singer has faced as of late.

“She uses her own son to clean up her dirt🤮🤮🤮,” one user stated, alluding to the rumors circulating that Justin is struggling with drug abuse, while another echoed, “Imagine using ur baby for damage control 💀.”

Despite the negative messages, supporters clapped back at critics on her behalf.

“Love this response from her. At the end of the day, haters will be miserable and dedicate their lives to hating her because they obviously have a horrible life. Hailey ends every day with her husband, baby and successful brand ✨ She’s winning,” someone wrote.

MORE ON:
Hailey Bieber

hailey bieber praised best mom rare photos month old son jack
Source: @justinbieber/Instagram

'She uses her own son to clean up her dirt,' one person penned about Hailey Bieber's post amid rumors Justin Bieber is struggling with substance abuse.

“The hate that Hailey gets is undeserved, neither she nor Jack deserves this,” another shared.

As OK! previously reported, concern for Justin began after he started posting a series of strange posts to Instagram, including photos of himself smoking a bong on a blue bike.

In the snaps, the Grammy winner sat on the electric bicycle, dressed in jeans and a baggy maroon jacket, with the bong in his hand.

Followers of the “Peaches” vocalist then shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“You're a new father, something you've wanted. Set a better example for your son,” someone penned, while another added, “This is too sad to watch and even more disturbing to follow. Young kids love your music and your haircuts & style and they really look up to you! But this is what you post?!?! You’re supposed to be a role model…and you’re now a father too! You’re so talented…don’t let that go to waste…May God bless you and help you overcome your battles.”

Amid speculation Justin is using hard drugs, his rep said the claims are “absolutely not true” on February 23.

hailey bieber praised best mom rare photos month old son jack
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber's rep released a statement saying the rumors about his drug use are 'absolutely not true,'

The spokesperson noted that the last year has been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

They said the conspiracies were “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

