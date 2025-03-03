or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Justin Bieber
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Bieber's 6-Month-Old Son Jack Snuggles Up to the Singer in an Adorable Beanie and Onesie: Photo

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber became parents in 2024.

By:

March 3 2025, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Justin and Hailey Bieber's 6-month-old son, Jack, got in on his dad's birthday festivities!

Two days after the signer turned 31, he posted more photos from his celebration, with one of them featuring the new father holding his adorable tot.

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebersson jack snuggles beanie onesie photo
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber's son looked cozy in a new photo with the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

In the cute picture, Hailey, 28, gazed lovingly at her husband and their first child, who looked cozy in a navy beanie hat, fuzzy bright green onesie and white socks. The image offered a slight glance at the baby's side profile, but the duo has still not revealed their little one's face.

"More birthday picsssssss," the Canada native captioned the Monday, March 3, post, which also included a snap of the model pushing their bundle of joy in a stroller while outside on a walk.

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebersson jack snuggles beanie onesie photo
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The spouses welcomed their first child in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, the "Company" singer recently sparked concerns he was using drugs due to his odd social media behavior, but his rep shot down the allegations.

"[It’s] exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," the spokesman said, adding that Justin's in a great place. "[The last year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the denial, Justin fueled the fire once again with a social media video in which he rapped about being "high," and he also shared a clip of himself smoking a blunt while giving a creepy smile.

Justin and Hailey have also been constantly hitting back at divorce rumors since they got married in 2018, with a source revealing that becoming parents has actually brought them "closer together."

MORE ON:
Justin Bieber

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebersson jack snuggles beanie onesie photo
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

After Justin's fans voiced concerns over his weird social media videos, his rep denied rumors that the singer was abusing drugs.

Article continues below advertisement

"Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along, but they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special," another insider told a news outlet of the stars.

"Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby," the source shared. "He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet."

Article continues below advertisement
justin biebersson jack snuggles beanie onesie photo
Source: @haileybieber/instagram

A source claimed the stars grew 'closer' after becoming parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, is loving life as a grandpa, telling a reporter the baby was "eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."

"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative. So I'm looking forward to it," the actor, 58, said during another interview of watching his grandson grow.

While Justin and Hailey have "discussed having more kids ... for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," shared an additional insider.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.