Justin Bieber's 6-Month-Old Son Jack Snuggles Up to the Singer in an Adorable Beanie and Onesie: Photo
Justin and Hailey Bieber's 6-month-old son, Jack, got in on his dad's birthday festivities!
Two days after the signer turned 31, he posted more photos from his celebration, with one of them featuring the new father holding his adorable tot.
In the cute picture, Hailey, 28, gazed lovingly at her husband and their first child, who looked cozy in a navy beanie hat, fuzzy bright green onesie and white socks. The image offered a slight glance at the baby's side profile, but the duo has still not revealed their little one's face.
"More birthday picsssssss," the Canada native captioned the Monday, March 3, post, which also included a snap of the model pushing their bundle of joy in a stroller while outside on a walk.
As OK! reported, the "Company" singer recently sparked concerns he was using drugs due to his odd social media behavior, but his rep shot down the allegations.
"[It’s] exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive," the spokesman said, adding that Justin's in a great place. "[The last year has been] very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."
Despite the denial, Justin fueled the fire once again with a social media video in which he rapped about being "high," and he also shared a clip of himself smoking a blunt while giving a creepy smile.
Justin and Hailey have also been constantly hitting back at divorce rumors since they got married in 2018, with a source revealing that becoming parents has actually brought them "closer together."
- Justin Bieber Has 'Gotten So Skilled at Changing Diapers, Making a Bottle and Burping' 'Little Muffin' Jack
- Hailey Bieber Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From When She Was Pregnant With Son Jack: 'Thank You 2024'
- Justin Bieber Shares New Snap of Son Jack After Shutting Down Rumors of Marital Woes With Wife Hailey
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Not that Justin and Hailey weren’t madly in love before their son came along, but they’ve both said, time and again, that they didn’t know love could be this special," another insider told a news outlet of the stars.
"Justin’s gotten so skilled at changing diapers, making a bottle and burping the baby," the source shared. "He rocks Jack to sleep and sings lullabies all the time. It’s so sweet."
Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, is loving life as a grandpa, telling a reporter the baby was "eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."
"Jack Blues, considering who the mom and dad are, this kid is going to be cute and creative. So I'm looking forward to it," the actor, 58, said during another interview of watching his grandson grow.
While Justin and Hailey have "discussed having more kids ... for right now, they’re happy with where things are at," shared an additional insider.