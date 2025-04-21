or
Hailey Bieber Reveals She's Dealing With 2 Ovarian Cysts as Model Shows Off Stomach in Makeup-Free Photo

Hailey Bieber shared a health update on social media.

April 21 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

As Hailey Bieber was living it up at Coachella, the model was also quietly dealing with a health complication.

In a Monday, April 21, Instagram Story, the star posted a makeup-free selfie and revealed she "currently has two ovarian cysts."

Hailey Bieber revealed she's currently dealing with two ovarian cysts.

"If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya," the mom-of-one added in the text over her photo.

In the snap, Bieber, 28, was relaxing on a couch in a black tank top, which she pulled up slightly to put her stomach on display. She also had a yellow star-shaped pimple patch on her cheek.

The Rhode skincare founder's health update comes seven months after she gave birth to her and husband Justin Bieber's first child, son Jack Blues Bieber.

The model and husband Justin Bieber attended Coachella this past weekend.

Justin, 31, was also at the music festival this past weekend, where his behavior continued to spark worry from fans for his mental and physical health.

In one viral social media video, the singer was hunched over while walking around in the crowd shirtless, and in another moment, he was smoking marijuana with friends in front of his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon Bieber.

After the dad-of-one exhaled smoke, Hailey was seen guiding the teenager away to a different spot.

The Canada native's supporters expressed their concerns, with one person commenting on a post, "Bro I fear for [this] dude. I don’t think he will make it."

"Justin doesn’t look well at all, you can’t even tell if he’s aware of what he’s doing. Poor young man, he’s been through so much," said another. "I feel like some people are even taking advantage of his vulnerability."

Hailey Bieber

The singer's appearance and behavior sparked more concerns from fans for his well-being.

Justin has shared countless uploads over the past few months of himself smoking, but his rep denied allegations that he's in the midst of addiction, noting the gossip is "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

The singer's rep hit back at claims that he's currently struggling with addiction.

Nonetheless, his odd behavior has even made his colleagues speak out, as collaborator Poo Bear told The Hollywood Reporter, "Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s OK."

THR's lengthy investigative report also claimed the "Baby" vocalist — who struggled with addiction in the past — was millions of dollars in debt from canceling his Purpose World Tour, but his rep hit back at those accusations as well.

"Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn’t understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," the spokesperson stated.

