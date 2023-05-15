Hailey Bieber Admits She 'Wants Kids So Bad' but 'Gets Scared': 'I Literally Cry About This All the Time'

"I literally cry about this all the time," the model confessed to a news publication, as many of her friends, including her BFF Kylie Jenner, all celebrated Mother's Day.

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child," Hailey explained regarding her hesitance toward getting pregnant as a celebrity constantly being torn apart on social media.