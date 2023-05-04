OK Magazine
Justin Bieber Looks Exhausted on Solo Breakfast Run Without Wife Hailey — See Photos

justin bieber
Source: Mega
By:

May 4 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber woke up early for a breakfast run!

The chart-topping superstar looked a bit weary as he was spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 3, without wife Hailey Bieber by his side.

justin
Source: Mega

A tired-looking Justin kept it low key, rocking a pair of baggy jeans, a white tank top and a navy blue zip up hoodie as he made his way into the California eatery.

The outing comes after a rocky period for the "Baby" singer and his spouse — months after Hailey received intense backlash for allegations she was bullying Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez online.

justinbieber
Source: Mega

“It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months,” an insider revealed of the pop sensation's concern for the model. “He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold.”

Hailey herself admitted to struggling with her mental health amid the intense scrutiny thrust upon her. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” the 26-year-old wrote in a message shared to Instagram.

justin bieber
Source: MEGA

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," she continued. "And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

Despite all of the drama, the young couple's relationship has been solid. "Justin has been an amazing support system for Hailey throughout all this. She's been leaning on Justin and knows he has her back no matter what," a source explained. "He knows how happy Hailey felt after she and Selena made amends and thought they had put this all behind them."

Source: OK!

"Their marriage is stronger than ever, and it’s challenging times like this that only strengthen their bond," the insider said.

