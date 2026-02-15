Towel-Clad Hailey Bieber Flaunts Enviable Abs in Latest Sizzling Post: Photos
Feb. 15 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
Hailey Bieber put her slimmed-out body on display in her newest Instagram post.
The Rhode founder, 29, looked classy and cute in a new video where she donned an all-white look.
Hailey Bieber Launched Her Rhode Products in Australia
Bieber showed off her figure and toned abs in her new post, photographed in an Australian hotel room.
The mother-of-one wrapped her brunette locks in a white towel. She also wore a teeny bandeau that covered her chest and a miniskirt.
She simply captioned her fun clip with a yellow heart and koala emoji.
Bieber also happily danced in the clip, waving her hand around as she smiled broadly to the camera.
"Sydney what can I even SAY?!!? So much fun bringing @rhode to AUS. you guys are s--- n fun," she wrote in a different post.
Bieber was Down Under promoting her beauty line and bringing her iconic Rhode blushes and skincare to the masses in Australia.
The model — who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 — sold her brand to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025 for a staggering $1 billion.
Hailey Bieber Sold Her Brand for $1 Billion to e.l.f. Beauty
"I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," she said in a statement on Instagram at the time of the announcement.
"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," she went on.
Hailey noted how she felt "invigorated, excited and more ready than ever" for the change, adding that she will be stepping into a new role as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode.
"This is only the beginning," she gushed to her followers and fans. The beauty mogul, who has been in Australia for the last few days, launched Rhode at Mecca Cosmetica after years of her products not being available for purchase on the continent.
The brand also opened a pop-up Rhode Bakery in Sydney, as well as an exclusive Peptide Lip Treatment available for consumers in Australia and New Zealand.
In an interview with Vogue Australia that was published on February 12, Hailey explained that expanding Rhode into new markets has been "exciting" and has garnered a "positive" response so far.
"Finally being able to share Rhode with our community here is a really special moment for us all," she gushed.