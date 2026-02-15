Towel-Clad Hailey Bieber Flaunts Enviable Abs in Latest Sizzling Post: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber put her slimmed-out body on display in her newest Instagram post. The Rhode founder, 29, looked classy and cute in a new video where she donned an all-white look.

Hailey Bieber Launched Her Rhode Products in Australia

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber flashed a smile in her newest Instagram post.

Bieber showed off her figure and toned abs in her new post, photographed in an Australian hotel room. The mother-of-one wrapped her brunette locks in a white towel. She also wore a teeny bandeau that covered her chest and a miniskirt. She simply captioned her fun clip with a yellow heart and koala emoji.

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber launched her Rhode products in Australia.

Bieber also happily danced in the clip, waving her hand around as she smiled broadly to the camera. "Sydney what can I even SAY?!!? So much fun bringing @rhode to AUS. you guys are s--- n fun," she wrote in a different post. Bieber was Down Under promoting her beauty line and bringing her iconic Rhode blushes and skincare to the masses in Australia. The model — who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 — sold her brand to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025 for a staggering $1 billion.

Hailey Bieber Sold Her Brand for $1 Billion to e.l.f. Beauty

Source: @haileybieber/Instagram The model sold her skincare company for $1 billion in May 2025.

"I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally," she said in a statement on Instagram at the time of the announcement. "I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand," she went on. Hailey noted how she felt "invigorated, excited and more ready than ever" for the change, adding that she will be stepping into a new role as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation of Rhode.

Source: MEGA The cosmetics mogul is now the Chief Creative Officer of Rhode.