Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Sultry Braless Top During 'Fun' Trip to Australia: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber showed some skin while in Australia. On Thursday, February 12, the model shared a collection of photos from her trip, where she recently launched her Rhode beauty brand. "Sydney what can I even SAY?!!? So much fun bringing @rhode to AUS 🩵 you guys are s--- n fun," the mom-of-one captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Hailey Bieber's Trip to Australia

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Hailey Bieber rocked a showy top while in Australia.

For one outing, Bieber, 29, went braless in a silky black collared shirt, opting to fasten only the first button, which let her top showcase her toned abs. She paired it with a black, knee-length skirt and black and white slingback heels. For another outing Down Under, the star stunned in a white strapless dress while at a pop-up event for her brand. She also snapped a mirror selfie in a gold bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

The Model Dishes on Parenting With Justin Bieber

Source: @haileybieber/instagram The model just launched her brand Rhode in the country.

On February 13, the fashionista spoke about mixing work with motherhood at Vogue's Forces of Fashion event. "Balance is a difficult word because I don’t know if it’s possible to accomplish full balance," she admitted. "If you have, let me know how you got there." The skincare guru praised husband Justin Bieber, 31, for being a good dad to their son, Jack, who turns 2 in August. "Having a great partner is really important, and sharing responsibilities," she spilled. "I’m here working, and my son is at home with his dad, living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Hailey Bieber praised Justin Bieber for supporting her career.

Hailey also touched on Justin's new SKYLRK brand, which she starred in a hot new campaign for. "I'm always super excited to collaborate with the person that I love. [Justin and I] don’t think of it as a work thing," she explained. "We look at it as, ‘How fun is it that we can both do the things that we’re passionate about, so let’s do something that we’re passionate about together.' We’re both people that really love things that feel effortless and seamless, and want to do things that feel fun."

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Bieber Was Criticized Over 2026 Grammys Appearance

the fact that he doesn't help her to correct her dress, looks like he cant wait to go home, just stands there and doesn't gaf about her says everything. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/BGrE6JKXeD — . (@selovelenaa) February 2, 2026 Source: @selovelenaa/x The dad-of-one was criticized for not helping his wife with her dress on the red carpet.

The couple has been under scrutiny lately, as fans thought the "Baby" singer was acting somewhat rude to his wife at the 2026 Grammys on February 1. While on the red carpet together, the model was seen trying to adjust parts of her gown, but instead of helping, Justin just stood there.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: cbs Social media users thought Justin Bieber looked bored and moody at the 2026 Grammys.