or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Haley Joel Osment
OK LogoNEWS

Inside Haley Joel Osment's Career and Legal Struggles After Recent Arrest

Photo of Haley Joel Osment
Source: Mega

Former child star Haley Joel Osment faces new legal woes following a recent arrest.

By:

April 26 2025, Published 8:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Forrest Gump star Haley Joel Osment’s plummet from fame due to numerous scandals indeed proves that life, is a box of chocolates.

Osment, who played Forrest Gump Jr. in the beloved film, was arrested on April 8 at a California ski resort for public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. But this isn’t the first time authorities caught him violating the law.

OK! looks back at the former child star’s rise to fame and his string of controversies that followed.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Haley Joel Osment
Source: Mega

Haley Joel Osment was arrested in April.

Article continues below advertisement

Osment’s acting career started through a Pizza Hut ad, and he landed the role as Forrest Gump’s son in the 1994 film.

His breakthrough role came in 1999 with The Sixth Sense, where his performance as a young boy who "sees dead people" earned him critical acclaim, an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, and a Saturn Award for Best Young Actor.

He also lent his voice in the Disney and Square Enix video game franchise, Kingdom Hearts, as the protagonist Sora.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Haley Joe Osment
Source: @hjosment/Instagram

From 'Forrest Gump' to game voice acting, Haley Joel Osment has a diverse Hollywood portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement

Roles followed Osment left and right, but fame came with a price for the budding actor. In 2006, authorities arrested Osment for driving under the influence, after figuring himself in an accident.

Back in 2018, he was involved in a verbal altercation at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas during Super Bowl Sunday. The then-agitated Osment missed his flight and became "unruly," prompting police intervention, although he wasn't around when they first arrived. He returned to the scene only to make verbal threats before disappearing once again.

In April 8, authorities charged Osment for public intoxication and substance possession at a ski resort.

MORE ON:
Haley Joel Osment

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Haley Joel Osment
Source: Mega

Haley Joel Osment is 'going through it' after a fire ravaged his house, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Insiders reveal that Osment has been "going through it" lately, facing devastating challenges following the Altadena wildfire that ravaged Southern California in January.

"Like many other people, and he’s had many issues with insurance. For instance, he recently found a replacement home, but we’re told his insurer denied the claim,” a source told TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Haley Joel Osment
Source: @hjosment/Instagram

The actor apologized for using a slur amid his arrest.

Despite the chaos in his personal life, Osment is still credited with his impressive voice and acting range. Most recently, he made waves with a role in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, and gained attention for his spot in FX's hit comedy, What We Do In the Shadows.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.