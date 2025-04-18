NEWS Haley Joel Osment 'Absolutely Horrified' as He Apologizes for Using Antisemitic Slur During Drunken Arrest: 'It Devastates Me' Source: MEGA Haley Joel Osment was arrested at a ski resort in California on April 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Haley Joel Osment is facing the consequences of his actions as he attempts to pick up the pieces after his drunken April 8 arrest. The Sixth Sense actor released an apology via several news outlets on Thursday, April 17, after spewing an antisemitic slur at the arresting officer who placed Osment in handcuffs at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mammoth Lakes Police Dept Haley Joel Osment used an antisemitic slur during his drunken arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner," the 37-year-old said after his offensive language was exposed, prompting heavy backlash. In his sorrowful statement, Osment referenced how his home in Altadena, Calif., had been burned to the ground during the devastating wildfires that destroyed several Los Angeles communities in January — though he noted the tragedy didn't justify his use of the antisemitic slur.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Page Six/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place," the Pay It Forward actor admitted. "But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake." Osment’s apology comes after he was initially slapped with charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance following a call to police at around 2 p.m. local time about an allegedly intoxicated individual.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mammoth Lakes Police Dept Haley Joel Osment said he was in the midst of a 'blackout' when he was arrested at a ski resort.

Article continues below advertisement

The Forrest Gump star was forced to spend the night in jail before being released on April 9. This Thursday, however, the Mono County district attorney specified Osment’s charges included disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol and possession of cocaine.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Haley Joel Osment lost his Altadena, Calif., home during the L.A. wildfires in January.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In body cam footage seen by OK!, Osment was being detained by four responding officers in a Mammouth Lakes parking lot when the arresting officer approached Osment and was informed by his colleagues that the child star was "beyond intoxication." It was then Osment was placed in handcuffs, however, he resisted and claimed he was "being attacked."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mammoth Lakes Police Dept

Article continues below advertisement

During the altercation with police, Osment hurled an antisemitic slur at the arresting officer while claiming he'd been "kidnapped by a f------ Nazi." Witnesses at the scene could be heard in the background of the video explaining how Osment allegedly "lunged at a bartender" and "couldn’t take care of himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Haley Joel Osment is the older brother of Emily Osment.

Article continues below advertisement

"He went to the bar, ordered one drink, he was so intoxicated that he spilled his drink … They served him one drink, he was so drunk he spilled it, and they cut him off," a bystander claimed. "Then he got aggravated, argumentative, he tried to load the lift they refused to load the lift." Osment’s arrangement is scheduled to take place on July 7 at the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Superior Court.