Haley Joel Osment 'Absolutely Horrified' as He Apologizes for Using Antisemitic Slur During Drunken Arrest: 'It Devastates Me'
Haley Joel Osment is facing the consequences of his actions as he attempts to pick up the pieces after his drunken April 8 arrest.
The Sixth Sense actor released an apology via several news outlets on Thursday, April 17, after spewing an antisemitic slur at the arresting officer who placed Osment in handcuffs at a ski resort in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., earlier this month.
"I’m absolutely horrified by my behavior. Had I known I used this disgraceful language in the throes of a blackout, I would have spoken up sooner," the 37-year-old said after his offensive language was exposed, prompting heavy backlash.
In his sorrowful statement, Osment referenced how his home in Altadena, Calif., had been burned to the ground during the devastating wildfires that destroyed several Los Angeles communities in January — though he noted the tragedy didn't justify his use of the antisemitic slur.
"The past few months of loss and displacement have broken me down to a very low emotional place," the Pay It Forward actor admitted. "But that’s no excuse for using this disgusting word. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize to absolutely everyone that this hurts. What came out of my mouth was nonsensical garbage — I’ve let the Jewish community down and it devastates me. I don’t ask for anyone’s forgiveness, but I promise to atone for my terrible mistake."
Osment’s apology comes after he was initially slapped with charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance following a call to police at around 2 p.m. local time about an allegedly intoxicated individual.
The Forrest Gump star was forced to spend the night in jail before being released on April 9.
This Thursday, however, the Mono County district attorney specified Osment’s charges included disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol and possession of cocaine.
In body cam footage seen by OK!, Osment was being detained by four responding officers in a Mammouth Lakes parking lot when the arresting officer approached Osment and was informed by his colleagues that the child star was "beyond intoxication."
It was then Osment was placed in handcuffs, however, he resisted and claimed he was "being attacked."
During the altercation with police, Osment hurled an antisemitic slur at the arresting officer while claiming he'd been "kidnapped by a f------ Nazi."
Witnesses at the scene could be heard in the background of the video explaining how Osment allegedly "lunged at a bartender" and "couldn’t take care of himself."
"He went to the bar, ordered one drink, he was so intoxicated that he spilled his drink … They served him one drink, he was so drunk he spilled it, and they cut him off," a bystander claimed. "Then he got aggravated, argumentative, he tried to load the lift they refused to load the lift."
Osment’s arrangement is scheduled to take place on July 7 at the Mammoth Lakes branch of the Mono County Superior Court.
People obtained a statement from Osment.