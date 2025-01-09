Mandy Moore Shares Devastating Photos From Aftermath of Terrifying L.A. Wildfires, Says Her Home Is Standing But 'Not Livable'
Mandy Moore gave an update after the Pacific Palisades wildfires destroyed her home.
On Thursday, January 9, the “Candy” singer, 40, shared a series of photos documenting the devastating remains of her abode in Altadena, Calif., after the natural disaster raged through the neighborhood.
“We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact,” the mother-of-three — who shares kids Gus, 3, Ozzie, 1, and Louise, 4 months, with husband Taylor Goldsmith — began her social media post.
“We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law — 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks to everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong,” the actress concluded.
Fans of Moore shared their support during this tough time for her and her family.
“This is so heartbreaking. Sending so much love to you all. As you know, our house/studio are wide open to you all,” a pal penned, while someone else shared, “It’s all so shocking. I’m so deeply sorry. You’re all in my thoughts.”
“I'm so sorry 💚 very happy you and your family are safe 💚,” a third person added.
Moore’s grid post came after she shared an Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 8, which displayed the mass destruction of her town amid the catastrophe.
“This is Altadena. Leveled. My sweet home. I am devastated and gutted for those of us who’ve lost so much. I’m absolutely numb,” she penned alongside a video of herself driving through the community, which was engulfed in smoke and featured destroyed buildings.
As OK! previously reported, Moore was one of many celebrities whose homes were reduced to ash in the last few days.
TMZ uploaded a video of Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's $6.5 million home as it burned down, while Ben Affleck was forced to leave his $20.5 million home — which he bought after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024 — and fled to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's house.
Tom Hanks’ son Chet Hanks also shared that his childhood neighborhood "is burning to the ground [right now],” while asking for his followers to “Pray for the Palisades.”