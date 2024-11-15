Halle Bailey's Ex DDG 'Wouldn't Mind Having a Daughter' With Actress Despite Their Split as He 'Doesn't Want' Multiple Baby Mamas
DDG only wants more babies if his ex Halle Bailey is the mama.
In a recent video uploaded to YouTube, the famed rapper revealed whether he wishes to expand his family less than one year after he and Bailey welcomed their son, Halo, who turns one in December.
While he would be open to the idea of welcoming more kids, the content creator said he has zero desire "to have baby mamas or whatever y’all like to call it."
"If I was to have another kid, it definitely would be with the same person," DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., declared — despite announcing his split from Bailey at the beginning of October. "I don’t want to have kids with multiple people. I feel like that’s just too much."
The child would need to come sooner than later, too, as DDG, 27, doesn't "want to have another kid too far away" and would be "cool with just having Halo" if he does not "have another kid within the next four years."
"I don’t want Halo to be 10 and his little brother is one, you feel me? I feel like that defeats the entire purpose of having another kid," the "Moonwalking in Calabasas" rapper explained.
"I'm perfectly fine with Halo," DDG reiterated. "I can live the rest of my life with just Halo as my son. I don’t need to have another kid, but I wouldn’t mind having like a daughter or something. I think that would just be dope."
While speaking to his YouTube subscribers on Monday, November 11, the dad-of-one also addressed whether he has "moved on" and is "ready to date again" after his breakup from Bailey, 24, noting he's "just really focused on work."
"Don’t ship me with nobody because I don’t plan on dating. I don’t see the point anymore," DDG insisted.
DDG was the one to confirm his and Bailey's split via an October 3 Instagram Story, writing: "After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways."
"This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for us both. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared," he mentioned. "Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true."
DDG continued: "We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared."
Bailey and DDG were first linked romantically in January 2022, when they were spotted together at an Usher concert, after connecting through social media.
"I've been a fan of his for years," The Little Mermaid star told Essence in November 2022. "I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them."