Taylor Swift Experiencing Strong 'Feelings and Emotions' as She Returns to Stage in London After Vienna Terrorist Plot
Taylor Swift is "Safe & Sound" at Wembley Stadium.
On Thursday, August 15, the pop princess, 33, took the stage in London a week after her concerts in Vienna were shockingly canceled due to a terrorist plot.
Despite not directly addressing the harrowing incident — which left thousands of Swifties disappointed — Swift seemed to share a veiled message regarding the scare.
"Ugh, feelings and emotions," she told the crowd of 90,000 fans. "Feelings and emotions I didn't think about before talking about it."
The Grammy winner has yet to address the cancelation of her three Vienna shows.
As OK! previously reported, an ISIS terror attack plot was exposed, leading to one of the suspects confessing to a murder-suicide plan, where he intended to kill himself and a many innocent people during one of Swift's concerts at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10.
The suspects were hired to be security at the event, however, the three individuals are now in custody.
Head of the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Omar Haijawi-Pirchner shared the details of the Austrian teenager with North Macedonian roots' confession.
"He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made," he explained.
The suspect was "clearly radicalized in the direction of the Islamic State and thinks it is right to kill infidels," Haijawi-Pirchner added.
- Travis Kelce Grew His Hair Out for Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Pal Patrick Mahomes Reveals
- Travis Kelce Has Been Making 'His House Feel Like Home' to Girlfriend Taylor Swift, Pop Star Is 'Looking Forward to Nesting' After Tour
- Travis Kelce Offered to Fly to Vienna to Comfort Taylor Swift After Concerts Were Canceled Due to Terror Plot: 'He Wants to Be Her Rock'
According to a source, after the devastating news came to light, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, immediately called his girlfriend to see how she was doing.
Despite his busy schedule at Chiefs training camp, the NFL star "talked with her for a while to show support and see how she was feeling with that tense situation."
"You can tell that he was helping her feel better and made her laugh, to make this situation and the day she went through end up on a more fun note," the insider shared. "He always wants to make her laugh. After a day that intense and this scary situation, he was doing everything to make her feel better."
"It’s not easy to deal with that distance, and he wants to be very supportive and [let her know] that she can count on him," they added of the couple, who spent much of the summer together, as Kelce traveled around Europe to watch his lady perform on tour.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He has one of his phones always right next to him when he goes to sleep in case she needs to talk to him, and they did spend some long hours on the phone yesterday as it’s not a common situation to deal with, and he always wants to be Taylor’s rock and best fan and number one supporter whatever happens," the source spilled.
The dedicated boyfriend "even suggested flying to Austria to be there for her if she wanted him to do so, even if it was for a day or two, but Taylor is going to keep working and focus on the next dates, with the London concert, to wrap up the Euro part in the best way," the insider added.