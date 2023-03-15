Kyle Chrisley Threatened To Kill His Boss During Brutal Beat Down Before Arrested For Aggravated Assault, Police Reveal
Kyle Chrisley's unhinged behaviors only seem to be getting worse with his father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmom, Julie Chrisley, behind bars.
The 31-year-old allegedly threatened to kill his boss, Dave Campbell, while nearly beating him to death during an altercation on Monday, March 13, in Smyrna, Tenn., law enforcement officers revealed.
Kyle's supervisor called the Smyrna Police Department for help after he was left battered and bruised by the reality star's fists, according to an arrest warrant obtained by a news publication.
The father-of-one struck his boss in the face and the upper body multiple times while whipping out a "fixed blade" and threatening end his life by stabbing him.
Campbell was left at the office with lacerations and bruises on his head, neck and hands — which prompted police to release a warrant for Kyle's arrest.
The Chrisley Knows Best star ended up surrendering himself to police the following day, when police said he "voluntarily appeared" at the station on Tuesday, March 14, "for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant," as OK! previously reported.
After he was taken into custody, Kyle was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and booked for felony aggravated assault. He was later released on a $3,000 bond, but is expected to appear in court on Monday, March 20.
Kyle isn't a stranger to jail cells, as he lost custody of his daughter, Chloe, after he was arrested for assault in 2013 — just one year after his baby girl was born.
At the time, custody of Chloe was partially granted to her mother, Angela Johnson, as well as grandparents Todd and Julie.
In 2016, Angela was busted after submitting a fraudulent Medicaid application, causing her to lose the sliver of custody she had of her daughter.
Todd and Julie were then granted full custody of the 10-year-old, who they adopted shortly after.
But now that convicted fraudsters Todd and Julie are set to remain in the slammer for the next 12 and seven respective years, their daughter Savannah gained full custody of both her niece and her younger brother, Grayson, 16.
TMZ obtained Kyle's arrest warrant and spoke to the Smyrna Police Department about the alleged aggravated assault.