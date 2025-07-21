Halle Berry, 58, Flaunts Ageless Physique in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit: Photos

Berry exposed her cleavage in a black one-piece with white piping along the top of the bustier from Monday Swimwear. The back of the bathing suit featured a large cutout that exposed the star's back. She complemented her sultry ensemble with an oversized black straw hat that covered her eyes.

The Catwoman alum stayed at The Invisible House, a fully-mirrored property with a scenic mountain view.

"Desert days 🌵 windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here," she captioned an Instagram post.

Taraji P. Henson flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis in support of her friend.