Halle Berry, 58, Flaunts Ageless Physique in Cleavage-Baring Swimsuit: Photos
Halle Berry is aging backward.
The actress, 58, showed off her slim figure in a scandalous swimsuit while visiting Joshua Tree, Calif., on Sunday, July 20.
Berry exposed her cleavage in a black one-piece with white piping along the top of the bustier from Monday Swimwear. The back of the bathing suit featured a large cutout that exposed the star's back. She complemented her sultry ensemble with an oversized black straw hat that covered her eyes.
The Catwoman alum stayed at The Invisible House, a fully-mirrored property with a scenic mountain view.
"Desert days 🌵 windows down, music up, nowhere to be but here," she captioned an Instagram post.
Taraji P. Henson flooded the comments section with heart-eyes emojis in support of her friend.
Is Halle Berry Engaged?
In June, Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, revealed he proposed to her, but she has yet to accept.
"I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see," he told an outlet. "It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her."
The film star has been married three times and doesn't feel like she has to tie the knot again to "validate" her current relationship.
"I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married," she explained. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression."
When Did Halle Berry and Van Hunt Start Dating?
The duo hard-launched their relationship in September 2020. Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.
"Before we ever got together in any physical type of way, I fell in love just by talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty," Berry said of her relationship with Hunt on the June 4 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Friends. "We were completely honest because we were in COVID, and who cared? If I never see him face to face, he's going to know all this stuff, and who cares?"
Berry and Hunt met during the pandemic through his brother, an employee at her menopause company, Respin. He introduced them via text, despite her hesitation.
"I said something like, 'Well, I don't like to be set up,' and he said, 'Well, how has that worked out for you?' And I said, 'Okay, touchée,'" she remembered.