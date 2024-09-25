Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting Amid Child Custody Battle
Olivier Martinez, 58, was spotted walking in Los Angeles in a rare sighting — but he had a surprising new look that left him nearly unrecognizable to fans.
The often clean-shaven French actor's face was stubbled and rather than his usual dark hair, the French actor sported very short, white hair as he made his way through the busy city.
On the outing, Martinez wore a white t-shirt that appeared to be stained or tie-dyed, a blue Adidas jacket and black pants. He accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.
The father-of-one's L.A. sighting comes as he continues to fight ex Halle Berry over custody agreements regarding their son, Maceo, 10.
The pair — who said "I do" in 2013, but separated two years later in 2015 — have been in and out of courtrooms for the past eight years.
Recently, Berry said her ex-husband "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way" and has been "oppositional" when it comes to providing their son with therapy and tutoring to combat certain "educational challenges" he is experiencing.
Berry also alleged Martinez "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy" that was meant to help them "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest."
She stated in court documents that he attempted to postpone the classes for the whole summer as he was "traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."
A string of newly-surfaced text messages between the estranged exes revealed Berry believed their relationship had gone downhill since she formed a relationship with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, who she's been dating for four years.
"I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van came along," she said in one of the messages. "It’s all has gone to s--- since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Oliver… you know I have."
