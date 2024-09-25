or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivier Martinez
OK LogoNEWS

Halle Berry's Ex Olivier Martinez Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting Amid Child Custody Battle

Split photo of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez split in 2015.

By:

Sept. 25 2024, Published 7:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Olivier Martinez, 58, was spotted walking in Los Angeles in a rare sighting — but he had a surprising new look that left him nearly unrecognizable to fans.

The often clean-shaven French actor's face was stubbled and rather than his usual dark hair, the French actor sported very short, white hair as he made his way through the busy city.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry custody war ex husband questions false claims
Source: MEGA

Olivia Martinez and Halle Berry share one child together.

On the outing, Martinez wore a white t-shirt that appeared to be stained or tie-dyed, a blue Adidas jacket and black pants. He accessorized the look with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The father-of-one's L.A. sighting comes as he continues to fight ex Halle Berry over custody agreements regarding their son, Maceo, 10.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry year brea dating olivier martinez split
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry accused Olivier Martinez of being 'oppositional' to providing their son with therapy and tutoring.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair — who said "I do" in 2013, but separated two years later in 2015 — have been in and out of courtrooms for the past eight years.

Recently, Berry said her ex-husband "refuses to co-parent or communicate in a child-centered way" and has been "oppositional" when it comes to providing their son with therapy and tutoring to combat certain "educational challenges" he is experiencing.

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry co parenting ex olivier martinez texts custody battle
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is a mom to son Maceo and daughter Nahla.

MORE ON:
Olivier Martinez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Berry also alleged Martinez "unilaterally decided to defer co-parenting therapy" that was meant to help them "resolve disputes and conflicts between them in an effort to successfully co-parent … in a manner that promotes Maceo's best interest."

She stated in court documents that he attempted to postpone the classes for the whole summer as he was "traveling to France in the month of July and because his brother will be visiting him in the month of August in Los Angeles."

Article continues below advertisement
halle berry madly in love boyfriend van hunt before intimate
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is now dating Van Hunt.

Article continues below advertisement

A string of newly-surfaced text messages between the estranged exes revealed Berry believed their relationship had gone downhill since she formed a relationship with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, who she's been dating for four years.

"I feel very sorry that we are at odds. I had better hopes for us. I always hoped that we do better for Maceo and work together like we did before Van came along," she said in one of the messages. "It’s all has gone to s--- since then. We used to try to get along for maceos [sic] sake, now you don’t want to even try and I’ve tried Oliver… you know I have."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail reported the photos of Martinez.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.