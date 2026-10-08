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Halle Berry Spends Time With Son Maceo After Ex Olivier Martinez Filed a Restraining Order and Asked for Sole Custody Over Abuse Allegations

Image of Halle Berry
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry stepped out with son Maceo and fiancé Van Hunt as she navigates an ongoing custody dispute.

Oct. 8 2026, Updated 4:40 p.m. ET

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Halle Berry spent time with her 12-year-old son, Maceo, days after her ex-husband Olivier Martinez obtained a temporary restraining order against her.

Berry, 60, and fiancé Van Hunt took Maceo to a Sky Zone trampoline park in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 4, where the youngster played indoor soccer while the couple watched from the sidelines.

The family outing comes amid Berry and Martinez's latest custody dispute, which has temporarily changed when the actress can see their son ahead of an October 16 court hearing.

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Halle Berry Watched Maceo Play Indoor Soccer

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Image of Halle Berry enjoyed a low-key outing with son Maceo at a Los Angeles trampoline park.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry enjoyed a low-key outing with son Maceo at a Los Angeles trampoline park.

Berry and Maceo were seen chatting together before the 12-year-old headed off to play.

The Oscar winner kept a relatively low profile inside the venue, sitting with her back toward the central area while she and Hunt watched Maceo play.

At one point, a fan approached Berry and asked for a selfie, but she politely declined and explained she was spending time with her child.

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Halle Berry's Visitation With Maceo Has Been Temporarily Modified

Image of Halle Berry is still permitted to spend time with Maceo under a temporary visitation schedule established by the court.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry is still permitted to spend time with Maceo under a temporary visitation schedule established by the court.

Berry's outing with Maceo took place within the visitation schedule established after Martinez sought a domestic violence restraining order.

Under the temporary arrangement, Berry can see Maceo during designated daytime hours on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The judge declined Martinez's request to completely prohibit contact between mother and son. The temporary restrictions remain in place ahead of an October 16 hearing.

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Halle Berry Has Denied Olivier Martinez's Abuse Allegations

Image of Halle Berry has denied the allegations made by her ex as the custody dispute continues.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry has denied the allegations made by her ex as the custody dispute continues.

Martinez sought the order after alleging Berry physically abused Maceo during a September 26 incident at her home. Those allegations have not been established in court.

Berry has strongly denied the accusations through her attorney, Marina Beck, who called Martinez's filing "entirely meritless and deliberately misleading."

Martinez is seeking sole legal and physical custody of Maceo. A judge declined his request for Berry to undergo sobriety monitoring, citing insufficient information.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez Have Faced Years of Custody Disputes

Image of Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez welcomed Maceo in 2013.
Source: MEGA

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez welcomed Maceo in 2013.

Berry and Martinez met while working on the 2012 movie Dark Tide and married in July 2013. They welcomed Maceo that October.

The former couple announced their split in 2015, though their divorce wasn't finalized until August 2023. As part of their agreement, they share joint legal custody of Maceo.

Their co-parenting disagreements continued after the divorce. In 2024, the former spouses were ordered to participate in co-parenting therapy, and their latest dispute is now headed back before a judge later this month.

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