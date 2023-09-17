Halle Berry's Retirement Revenge: Actress Toying With Taking 'Lower-Paying Roles' After Settling Long-Running Divorce From Ex Olivier Martinez
Is Halle Berry taking a step out of the spotlight?
According to a recent source, the Catwoman star is trying her hand in "quiet quitting" in order to escape paying large sums of money to her ex-husband Olivier Martinez following their divorce.
In their divorce agreement, which they settled in August despite originally filing in 2015, the 57-year-old must shell out $8,000 per month in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo, as well as giving 4.3 percent of her yearly earnings over $2 million to her former lover.
"Halle fears if she has a lot of success in a year, that money is going to go into Olivier's pocket and not be used for Maceo's care," the insider divulged.
"It's a big incentive to slow down, or take lower-paying roles," the source explained of the duo, who were only married for two years before their split.
"It just grinds at Halle that Olivier can benefit from her hard work when she kicked him to the curb many years ago," the insider continued. "She had to agree to the terms because Olivier's lawyers were going full-court press on her and she wanted the divorce drama over, but she says it's a good reason not to work so hard!"
As OK! previously reported, despite her three divorces, Berry has found love yet again with her boyfriend of three years, Van Hunt.
Although she has vocalized her hesitancy toward marriage in the past, sources claim that Hunt may have changed her mind on one condition — an ironclad prenup.
The insider spilled that the actress "wishes she didn't have to" require the "unromantic" document with her new beau if they decide to tie the knot.
They added that the divorce from Martinez has made her overly cautious, explaining she "finally gave into Olivier's money demands," and "she just wants to move on with her life."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The hope is that a prenup with Van gets done without drama. Halle's anxious about it, but Van's agreed to sign whatever it takes. He's not after her money," they concluded.
A second source explained the star's wary attitude, saying, "Halle doesn't want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van's so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying 'I Do' only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her."
Star reported on the source's comments.