Halle Berry Demands Prenup From Van Hunt as Romance Heats Up: Source
Fourth time's the charm?
Despite Halle Berry vocalizing that she never wants to marry again, sources recently disclosed that she may change her mind for boyfriend Van Hunt. However, the insider dished that she refuses to tie the knot without an airtight prenup.
The actress, 57, who has been with her lover for three years now, "wishes she didn't have to" require the "unromantic" document if she were to get hitched with the 53-year-old.
Berry's hesitation to get married without the financial paperwork comes after her three previous marriages. Her messy split with her ex-husband of seven years, Olivier Martinez, left her particularly cautious.
Despite the former pair's prenup, the Catwoman alum was still required to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support for their 9-year-old son, Maceo.
The source added that the star, who is worth an estimated $90 million, "finally gave into Olivier's money demands," as "she just wants to move on with her life."
"The hope is that a prenup with Van gets done without drama. Halle's anxious about it, but Van's agreed to sign whatever it takes. He's not after her money," the insider concluded.
As OK! previously reported, another insider claimed Berry's concerns over another marriage have nothing to do with money.
"Halle doesn't want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van's so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying 'I Do' only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her," they said of the matriarch's hesitance to take the next steps with her hunk.
"That always complicates things," the source added of a potential prenup, noting Hunt's net worth is significantly lower at an estimated $10 million. "She's happier than she's been in a long time. Why rock the boat?"
Despite Berry's supposed worries, the couple's love appears to be going strong.
"It's amazing how you walked into my life and I can't remember living without YOU!" Berry penned in March for Hunt's birthday.
