Halle Berry Adamant on Not Marrying Boyfriend Van Hunt: 'She Doesn’t Want to Make Another Mistake'
Three failed marriages appears to be more than enough for Halle Berry.
The 56-year-old is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, however, an engagement doesn't seem to be on the horizon — or even in the distant future.
"Halle doesn’t want to make another mistake and end up in divorce court. Van’s so easygoing and great with her two kids, but the idea of saying ‘I do’ only to have the marriage crash and burn scares her," a source spilled to a news publication regarding the star's hesitance to take the next step in her relationship.
Berry was married to David Justice from 1993-1997, Eric Benét from 2001-2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013-2016.
The mom-of-two shares her daughter, Nahla, 15, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and her son, Maceo-Robert, 9, with Martinez.
Aside from prioritizing motherhood over tying the knot again, another obstacle standing in the way of Berry marrying Hunt is the award-winning actress' lack of desire to discuss the signing of a prenuptial agreement.
"That always complicates things," the insider admitted, pointing out Berry's estimated network of a whopping $90 million and Hunt's lesser net worth of around $10 million.
Berry is content keeping her relationship the way it is, especially since she's already dealt with divorce so many times.
"She’s happier than she’s been in a long time. Why rock the boat?" the source noted.
Although Berry might not be interested in making Hunt her husband, sparks are definitely still flying since they started dating in September 2020.
"It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU!" the Catwoman lead wrote in an Instagram tribute to her man on his birthday back in March.
In August 2022, the "Seconds of Pleasure" singer gushed over his stunning lady on her own special day, writing: "Hi, baby. it's [you're] bday, and against [you're] wishes I am screaming it to the mountaintops🫵🏽👅, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. I love you with everything I got."
Star spoke to a source about Berry not wanting to marry Hunt.