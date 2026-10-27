Halle Berry Seemingly Hacked Amid Custody Battle as She Deletes Quote Claiming Fathers Are to Blame If 'Kids Disrespect Their Mom'

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Halle Berry was allegedly hacked when she seemingly posted a cryptic quote amid her custody battle. A report claimed hackers took over her Instagram on Monday, October 26, when a post on her Instagram Story read, "If kids disrespect their mom, the root cause often traces back to their relationship with their father." It comes as ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused her of abusing their 13-year-old son, Maceo Martinez, which she has denied. Sources close to Halle revealed she did not make the shady post, noting her team is actively working to figure out how it ended up on her page. In the meantime, it has been removed from her account.

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Halley Berry's Son Testifies

Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez has accused Halle Berry of abusing their son.

The incident comes after Olivier filed a restraining order against Halle over allegations that she grabbed their son by the neck and choked him during an argument in September. He was granted the temporary order as well as primary custody of their son, as Halle firmly denied the claims laid against her. Maceo testified last week behind closed doors amid the dramatic back-and-forth between his parents. Both Halle and Olivier were ordered out of the courtroom as he shared his side of the story. Nothing has come of his statements yet.

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Source: MEGA Olivier Martinez alleged Halle Berry would stop their son from speaking to the court.

Olivier previously warned the court that Halle would try to stop Maceo from speaking with the judge for fear of allegations he may make against her and their effects on her custody agreement. He claimed his son's words would be “key to the Court learning the full truth about the events that occurred on September 26th." Before the inciting incident, Halle's ex-husband claimed Maceo had "previously complained to therapists in the past about his mother being physical with him.”

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Source: MEGA Halle Berry alleged that her ex was in search of more money.

The actress' legal team has disputed all accounts of abuse as well as the allegations that she'd been known to make racially charged remarks toward Maceo. "This case is not about domestic violence," her lawyers have said. "More custody of Maceo is also a way for the willfully unemployed Olivier to extract more money from Halle for child support, which Olivier uses to support himself." Halle has even alleged that her son is more "combative" after spending time with his father.

'Angry and Combative'

Source: MEGA Halle Berry has two children from separate relationships.