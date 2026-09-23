PK Kemsley Slams Dorit Kemsley for Denying Custody on Father’s Day, Accuses Her of Using Kids as Leverage

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PK Kemsley Addressed Time With Their Children

Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley faced claims about how children custody time was arranged for PK Kemsley in court filings.

PK's attorneys also raised concerns about how time with the children was arranged. They claimed Dorit "controls when, and whether, the children see their father" and said she had instructed PK "to schedule time directly with the children, who are 10 and 12 years old." The filing also addressed Father’s Day, with PK describing what happened in 2025. PK said Dorit "refused time on Father’s Day 2025 and had the children with her parents instead." He also raised concerns about the following year, pointing to a social media post that drew attention to the dispute. PK said she "then proceeded to post to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram a story about deadbeat dads that made the press."

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Source: MEGA Dorit Kemsley’s travel plans were referenced in PK Kemsley’s court documents.

PK also pointed to the children’s care while Dorit traveled. He claimed the children stayed with their nanny or grandparents at times when he said he could have cared for them instead. He also referenced a trip to Europe that PK said lasted eight weeks. PK claimed Dorit stayed at luxury hotels during the trip while the children remained with her parents. He also said Dorit later traveled to Ghana for her castmate Bozoma Saint John's wedding before spending a week in Ibiza.

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PK Kemsley Challenged Dorit Kemsley's Support Request

Source: MEGA PK Kemsley challenged Dorit Kemsley’s request for child and spousal support.

The court filing also focused on both sides' finances as they work through their divorce. PK’s lawyers argued that Dorit earns more than he does while disputing her request for substantial monthly support. PK also argued that he should not be expected to fund the lifestyle outlined in Dorit’s support request.

Source: MEGA PK Kemsley addressed Dorit Kemsley’s comments about their separation in 2024.