PK Kemsley Slams Dorit Kemsley for Denying Custody on Father’s Day, Accuses Her of Using Kids as Leverage
Sept. 23 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
PK Kemsley is pushing back against Dorit Kemsley's claims in their ongoing divorce case.
His attorneys accused The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star of making it difficult for him to spend time with their children.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, PK's lawyers described the situation as "disheartening and bizarre."
The documents also claimed Dorit "has taken them out of the state several times without consent, left them with her parents for weeks without offering [PK] the ability to care for them, and used access as leverage for money."
The filing came in response to Dorit’s request for more than $40,000 in combined monthly child and spousal support.
PK proposed paying $581 per month in child support and argued that neither party should receive spousal support.
PK Kemsley Addressed Time With Their Children
PK's attorneys also raised concerns about how time with the children was arranged.
They claimed Dorit "controls when, and whether, the children see their father" and said she had instructed PK "to schedule time directly with the children, who are 10 and 12 years old."
The filing also addressed Father’s Day, with PK describing what happened in 2025.
PK said Dorit "refused time on Father’s Day 2025 and had the children with her parents instead."
He also raised concerns about the following year, pointing to a social media post that drew attention to the dispute.
PK said she "then proceeded to post to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram a story about deadbeat dads that made the press."
PK also pointed to the children’s care while Dorit traveled.
He claimed the children stayed with their nanny or grandparents at times when he said he could have cared for them instead.
He also referenced a trip to Europe that PK said lasted eight weeks.
PK claimed Dorit stayed at luxury hotels during the trip while the children remained with her parents.
He also said Dorit later traveled to Ghana for her castmate Bozoma Saint John's wedding before spending a week in Ibiza.
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PK Kemsley Challenged Dorit Kemsley's Support Request
The court filing also focused on both sides' finances as they work through their divorce.
PK’s lawyers argued that Dorit earns more than he does while disputing her request for substantial monthly support.
PK also argued that he should not be expected to fund the lifestyle outlined in Dorit’s support request.
Back in 2024, per Page Six, PK addressed Dorit's comments about their separation after she discussed their relationship on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
During Season 14, Dorit described PK’s drinking as a major factor in their split.
PK later said he was "shocked, disappointed and upset" by her characterization of their separation.
PK, who had been sober for a year since that time of reporting, discussed Dorit’s remarks on the Bravo’s "Hot Mic" podcast.
Speaking with host and RHOBH executive producer Alex Baskin, PK emphasized how openly he had discussed his journey.
"First of all, I’m really public and proud about my sobriety," he said.