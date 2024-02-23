Wendy Williams Has 'Holes in Her Brain' From 'Alcohol-Related' Damage, Insiders Claim

Due to Williams' Graves disease and Lymphodema, the effects of her constant drinking had a more severe impact. "Your kidneys are supposed to flush things out of your body, but with Wendy they aren't working normally, so the alcohol just stews in her," the insider claimed.

The former radio jockey's 23-year-old son previously spoke out about his mother's condition and how her vices were not allowing her to improve. "Any time you do something excessive, it could lead to death. It's gotten to a point where yes, it could have that effect," he said in a 2023 interview.

"But it affects her way worse than a normal person because it stays in her system," Hunter Jr. continued. "When you already have issues involving your health, like with her ankles and stuff like that and then you put on top of that alcohol abuse it doesn't add any progress to the situation — it only makes things worse."