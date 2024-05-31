Kate Middleton Is 'So Important' to the 'Future of the Monarchy' Amid Her Cancer Battle
Since Kate Middleton is taking a step back from the spotlight due to her cancer battle, her absence is greatly felt as an important member of the royal family.
"Reports were made very recently that Kate Middleton will probably not be making another public appearance this year," commentator Maureen Callahan told GB News. "The Trooping of the Colour is coming up, Wimbledon is coming up, and she is such a huge presence at Wimbledon."
"These things are proving how important Kate is, not just to the monarchy now, but to the future of the monarchy," Callahan noted. "It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time."
Despite the Princess of Wales' condition, Kate and Prince William released a message in support of a Royal Air Force pilot who passed away.
"She and William issuing the statement over the weekend about the RAF pilot who was killed, not putting herself and her struggle front and centre, which I think we can all agree would be the opposite of something a Meghan Markle would do," Callahan shared.
- Kate Middleton Is 'Considering' Making a Surprise Appearance at Trooping the Colour Amid Cancer Battle
- Prince Harry Is 'Holding Out Hope' for a Reconciliation With Prince William Amid Yearslong Feud
- Kate Middleton 'Feels No Pressure to Return to Public Duties' — as She Skips Trooping the Colour in June
OK! previously reported Kate won't attend the Trooping the Colour rehearsal on Saturday, June 8, but royal watchers are hopeful that she will be at the official event the following weekend.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield explained. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."
Kate won't return to her role until she receives approval from her doctor.
"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return," the podcaster noted. "It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice."
"The children are wonderful and getting a lot of extra time and love from their 'Mama' and 'Papa' right now," Schofield claimed. "It's a significantly positive sign to see Prince George attending sporting events with Prince William. Especially an event where there are cameras in their faces, and you get a glimpse of so much of their personalities. George is an excellent athlete like his parents. The family is spending time outside and enjoying this rare downtime together.
"Things are looking up, and I think that the royal family is grateful and looking forward to the future," Schofield added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sources close to the future queen are hopeful she will take on "public engagements" in the fall.
"I was leaning towards an appearance at Trooping the Colour, but too many people in the know have told me that an autumn return is more likely, since the royals typically break for a significant amount of time after Trooping," Schofield shared. "Plus, royal engagements take a backseat during a general election, so it would be odd to parade Catherine around, create such a stir and then everyone go back into ... lockdown.
"Even if we don't see the Princess of Wales at Trooping, I imagine that we might still see the children under the care of Queen Camilla or Sophie, Countess of Wessex," she added.