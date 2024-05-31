Kate Middleton Is 'So Important' to the 'Future of the Monarchy' Amid Her Cancer Battle

"Reports were made very recently that Kate Middleton will probably not be making another public appearance this year," commentator Maureen Callahan told GB News. "The Trooping of the Colour is coming up, Wimbledon is coming up, and she is such a huge presence at Wimbledon."

"These things are proving how important Kate is, not just to the monarchy now, but to the future of the monarchy," Callahan noted. "It is she alone, really, who brings the glamour, the star power, but also the dignity, the class, the way she's comported herself through this incredibly difficult time."