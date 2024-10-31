or
Halsey Reveals 'Powerful' Music Executive Snooped Through Her Nude Photos Without Asking: 'So Demoralizing' 

Halsey revealed a 'powerful' music executive snooped through their nude photos without consent.

Oct. 31 2024, Published 8:56 a.m. ET

Halsey just opened up about a shocking incident that left them feeling deeply violated.

The “Colors” singer, 30 — who goes by she/they pronouns — was in an intimate setting with a big music executive back in the day, which made her feel uncomfortable.

“I had a really strange situation a couple years ago,” Halsey recounted while on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast. “I guess it was quite a long time ago, but I was out and I was with this executive, this really powerful executive who works in music in some capacity.”

“It was so demoralizing,” she admitted. “So many worse things have happened to me than that, but that one stuck out for some reason because it was so nonchalant.”

Source: MEGA

Halsey gave birth to a son named Ender Ridley Aydin on July 14, 2021.

Halsey continued to recall how that interaction still lives her head.

“He asked if I would take a photo with him for his niece. I took a selfie of the two of us and I handed him my phone and I was like, ‘Text it to yourself. I have to pee,’” the “Without Me” hitmaker shared.

“And then I went to the bathroom and when I came back, he handed me my phone like this,” she continued, demonstrating the nonchalant way he returned the device without any explanation.

Source: Call Her Daddy/ Instagram

The singer's debut studio album, 'Badlands,' was released in 2015.

As Halsey looked at their phone, she was hit with a wave of confusion.

“And I saw he was going through my nudes on my phone. I was just frozen. I was like, ‘Did I just imagine that? Was that an accident? Did the phone scroll up? What the heck just happened?’” the “Eastside” vocalist said.

The shocking discovery left her questioning everything.

“I’m in this situation where I have so much power,” Halsey explained as they were “one of the big players” at that time.

Source: mega

Halsey won the Pop Song of the Year for 'Without Me' at the 2020 BMI Awards.

“I have a bodyguard and I have, you know, all the leverage in the world and I’m in this exclusive space in this VIP. I’ve reached the ranks of like, ‘Oh, I am protected or whatever else it may be.’ And then this invasive thing just happens on a whim,” she added.

The emotional toll was immense, leaving Halsey vulnerable as she processed the situation.

“In that moment, I was like, ‘You’re nothing. You’re nothing. You’ll always be nothing. You’re still just that f------ girl who’s getting taken advantage of, or like men are talking about you behind your back, or you’re some sort of collateral,’” she said.

Source: MEGA

Halsey is currently engaged to Avan Jogia.

Despite the “invasive” incident, the mother-of-one, who previously got candid about her health woes, is grateful to still be around.

"Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive," Halsey, who is engaged to Avan Jogia, wrote via social media earlier this year.

She later revealed she has been diagnosed with both systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and a "rare" T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder beginning in 2022.

"Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," she added.

