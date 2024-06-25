Halsey Shows Off Daring Gold Gown at 'MaXXXine' Premiere in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Revealing Lupus Diagnosis

When she got the callback, she was floored.

“I was, like, ‘Shut up! Are you kidding me?’ Then the real panic set in because then I realized I had to actually do it," the mom-of-one recalled. “I had really minimal information but I knew that my character Tabby worked in a dance club. She was part of a really unique group of people, vulnerable women who are targeted, in a way. One of the things that stuck out to be about Tabby is that she really wants something amazing to happen for her. She’s looking for that moment, that burst of confidence. That’s why I based her as a New Jersey girl, because i was able to go back to where I was when I was coming up, thinking, it’s going to be me one day. Someday, something good is going to happen to me. I then just threw a little accent on it and it all came together.”