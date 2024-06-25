Halsey Shows Off Daring Gold Gown at 'MaXXXine' Premiere in First Red Carpet Appearance Since Revealing Lupus Diagnosis
Halsey is back on the red carpet — just a few weeks after she shared her health problems with the world.
On Monday, June 24, the singer, 29, channeled Cher, as she wore a daring gold dress with hip cutouts for the Hollywood premiere of her new film MaXXXine.
The "Bad at Love" songstress posed alongside Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki and Moses Sumney.
“It’s very Hollywood,” Halsey told The Hollywood Reporter of her ensemble. “I wanted a little bit of late ’70s, early ’80s Cher, you know what I mean? The big hair and the open tummy silhouette, and a little Grace Jones in the face with the eye makeup. I was kind of looking to those divas who were turning the times at the end of ’70s, catching up to the ’80s.”
Though Halsey is known for being a singer, she's decided to take the leap into acting. In MaXXXine, the third and final installment in filmmaker Ti West's horror trilogy from A24 after X and Pearl, Halsey plays Tabby Martin opposite leading lady Goth. This movie focuses on Maxine, played by Goth, as she jets off to Los Angeles in the '80s to pursue her dreams of being a star.
“I was a huge fan of the first two films, and I obviously loved Ti as a human being overall,” Halsey shared. “I actually just met up with Ti to talk about films, music and generally everything. MaXXXine sort of came up organically and I told him that I would love to audition. He said, ‘Great, send in a tape.’ But I didn’t think there was a chance in hell that I was going to get this.”
When she got the callback, she was floored.
“I was, like, ‘Shut up! Are you kidding me?’ Then the real panic set in because then I realized I had to actually do it," the mom-of-one recalled. “I had really minimal information but I knew that my character Tabby worked in a dance club. She was part of a really unique group of people, vulnerable women who are targeted, in a way. One of the things that stuck out to be about Tabby is that she really wants something amazing to happen for her. She’s looking for that moment, that burst of confidence. That’s why I based her as a New Jersey girl, because i was able to go back to where I was when I was coming up, thinking, it’s going to be me one day. Someday, something good is going to happen to me. I then just threw a little accent on it and it all came together.”
As OK! previously reported, Halsey got candid about her health woes in a vulnerable social media post, which she shared earlier this month.
“In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder,” she wrote at the time. “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”
She continued, “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”