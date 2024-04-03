OK Magazine
Hannah Berner 'Does Not Support' Zendaya's New Tennis Movie 'Challengers': 'It's Bad for Women in Sports'

Apr. 3 2024

Hannah Berner won’t be going to see Challengers!

On the Tuesday, April 2, episode of the “Giggly Squad” podcast, the comedian and co-host Paige DeSorbo discussed Zendaya’s upcoming tennis movie, of which Berner had a strong opinion.

hannah berner
Source: MEGA

Hannah Berner is married to Des Bishop.

“I support women in the arts, but how dare they,” the former Summer House star began.

“First of all, put the racket in her hand the right way, if you’re going to say she’s the greatest player that did tennis. Its disrespectful,” Berner, who played competitive tennis through most of her life, continued.

“It’s like doing a football movie and he's throwing the football not even holding it the right way. It's disrespectful,” she reiterated, to which DeSorbo — who currently stars on Season 8 of Summer House — agreed, “It is.”

“And then she tears her ACL, which is not a career ending injury, it happens all the time. [Recovery] takes seven months,” Berner pointed out, noting, “She also tears it just stepping to the side.”

hannah berner
Source: MEGA

Paige DeSorbo stars on Bravo's 'Summer House.'

The 32-year-old then declared, “The tennis movie with Zendaya, I don’t support it, I’m vocally speaking against it.”

“As a former tennis player I think it’s bad for women in sports. We just started doing well in basketball and now you’re taking us back with tennis, also get some hot guys,” Berner ranted.

“I agree,” DeSorbo replied in support of her bestie, to which Berner concluded, “And you’re not allowed to watch it.”

As previously reported, the stand-up star— who recently filmed her upcoming Netflix special — spoke exclusively with OK! about how she comes up with her hilarious jokes.

hannah berner
Source: @hannahberner/Instagram

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo host the 'Giggly Squad' podcast.

"In stand-up it's annoying because there isn't like one plus one equals A plus B equals C method. My podcast is where I get a lot of good ideas," the social media personality, who took the stage at the “WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event," tackling all your "fitness WTFs" at Orangetheory Fitness in New York City on February 28, stated.

hannah berner
Source: @hannahberner/Instagram

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo are best friends.

"If I can make Paige laugh, I'm like, 'OK, there's something there.' A lot of the time it's like you have to live life and have your own experiences. You can't just sit down and be like, 'Well, it's funny, right?' I have to see what makes my friends laugh, and then I try it on stage. I really feel like my shows are like I'm with 2,000 girlfriends at brunch," Berner explained.

Source: OK!

"Paige is the easiest to get," she added of her pal, whom she started "Giggly Squad" with in 2020. "Paige enables me, but I think even when I was doing other things, she's always the person that finds me funny and then gives me the confidence to be silly. Stand-up is just not taking yourself too seriously. Once you start being like, 'I need to get a good joke, it's hard to be funny.' You have to be chill about it. I always say people don't remember what you say — they remember how you made them feel. It's all about the vibes."

