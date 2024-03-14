Hannah Berner Reveals How She Comes Up With Her Jokes, Admits She Loves Making Pal Paige DeSorbo Laugh

Hannah Berner doesn't have a secret formula when she comes up with her jokes, however, she makes sure to test some of them out prior to headlining a show.

"In stand-up it's annoying because there isn't like one plus one equals A plus B equals C method. My podcast is where I get a lot of good ideas," the 32-year-old, who took the stage at the “WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event," tackling all your "fitness WTFs" at Orangetheory Fitness in New York City on Wednesday, February 28, exclusively told OK!. "If I can make Paige [DeSorbo] laugh, I'm like, 'OK, there's something there.' A lot of the time it's like you have to live life and have your own experiences. You can't just sit down and be like, 'Well, it's funny, right?' I have to see what makes my friends laugh, and then I try it on stage. I really feel like my shows are like I'm with 2,000 girlfriends at brunch."