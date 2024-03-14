Hannah Berner Reveals How She Comes Up With Her Jokes, Admits She Loves Making Pal Paige DeSorbo Laugh
Hannah Berner doesn't have a secret formula when she comes up with her jokes, however, she makes sure to test some of them out prior to headlining a show.
"In stand-up it's annoying because there isn't like one plus one equals A plus B equals C method. My podcast is where I get a lot of good ideas," the 32-year-old, who took the stage at the “WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event," tackling all your "fitness WTFs" at Orangetheory Fitness in New York City on Wednesday, February 28, exclusively told OK!. "If I can make Paige [DeSorbo] laugh, I'm like, 'OK, there's something there.' A lot of the time it's like you have to live life and have your own experiences. You can't just sit down and be like, 'Well, it's funny, right?' I have to see what makes my friends laugh, and then I try it on stage. I really feel like my shows are like I'm with 2,000 girlfriends at brunch."
"Paige is the easiest to get," she said of the Summer House star. "Paige enables me, but I think even when I was doing other things, she's always the person that finds me funny and then gives me the confidence to be silly. Stand-up is just not taking yourself too seriously. Once you start being like, 'I need to get a good joke, it's hard to be funny.' You have to be chill about it. I always say people don't remember what you say — they remember how you made them feel. It's all about the vibes."
After appearing on Summer House for three seasons, the brunette beauty emerged on the comedy scene by writing, editing and acting in videos on social media. Her two podcasts, "Giggly Squad" and "Berner Phone," have a huge fanbase, resulting in her to go on a stand-up tour throughout the U.S.
"It's so weird and crazy, but I really feel like I have to thank the internet and the algorithm. I feel like it's connected me to people with a similar sense of humor," she said of her success. "I think being a stand-up comic — as a woman — is hard, so creating content has really helped. The girls come to my shows and it's their first ever stand-up show. I feel like it's really a moment for women in comedy, and I'm excited to be part of that."
Berner is also about to film her upcoming Netflix special — a moment that is still mind-boggling to her. "It's game time! I have a bunch of shows this month just to prep for it. It's crazy because you don't normally film your stand-up shows; it's this live experience. I'm learning a lot with this new special. I'm picking the set, the outfits, the lighting — I never even thought of these things! Everything's been new and interesting," she added.
"It really feels like a prank," she said of getting tapped by the huge streamer. "It feels like an out of body experience, but it was actually my husband [Des Bishop], whose YouTube special just came out, was like, 'You're not in a rush. There's no rush to put it out there.' I wanted to wait until my tour was done. I have been really patient with it and sitting on it because I think with stand-up, it's an art. It's never really done."
Since Berner had her eyes set on becoming a professional tennis player, she never thought about making stand-up her full-time career. "As long as you're always in on the joke with everyone, it's always fun. It's funny when they laugh, and it's funny when they don't laugh. 'Why didn't you enjoy that joke about cuddling? Do you have intimacy issues?' You can always build on it," she shared. "I try to not take anything too seriously. What I am doing for a living is a joke — no pun intended."
Since Berner is all about making others crack up, it was a no-brainer to team up with Orangetheory Fitness for their live “WTF is OTF?! Comedy Event” in the Big Apple. Berner took to the stage for a roast of the fitness industry and the many clichés and fads that come along with it — ultimately poking fun at all the “fitness WTFs” out there.
"I'm so excited because when brands are down to laugh at themselves — and fitness is something that can be so intimidating and scary — it's fun! As a former athlete — I was a division one tennis player — I've had trouble finding workouts I like after feeling so burnt out from college, especially with this crazy busy life we lead. A bunch of my friends are addicted to Orangetheory, so I was like, 'I want to see what is going on.' There's so much that I love about it, and it's so good for you. I love the community they've built here, so it feels like a natural fit," she explained.
Part of the event involved the reality star participating in 20 minutes of roasting the fitness industry. "I'm going to have some of my classic jokes in it, but I want to speak on things women say to themselves in their head. If I can make someone feel less alone about their struggles of the intimidating fitness industry, then I'm happy! It's going to be a fun little bonding moment, and I am always better when I have my girls and friends with me at the gym. It's a little party!" she said.
As for what the future holds, Berner is excited for what's to come. "I try not to be too result oriented, but I try to manifest in believing in myself. I can do whatever I want to do! As long as you think you deserve it and believe in yourself, let the chips fall where they may," she concluded.