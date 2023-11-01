Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal 1 Hiccup Prior to Their 'Perfect' Paris Wedding
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got the wedding they always dreamed of when they got married in August, but the pair admit not everything went according to plan!
"There were a few small things we learned about, but they weren't that big of a deal. But we almost didn't have a venue," the blonde beauty, 28, and the entrepreneur, 29, who partnered with Baskin-Robbins to host their first Friendsgiving as newlyweds with Baskin-Robbins Flavor of the Month — Turkey Day Fixin’s – an unusual and surprising flavor that combines a few Thanksgiving sides into one delicious scoop – and the iconic Turkey Cake," exclusively tell OK!.
"We were all moving into the venue on that Monday because the wedding was Wednesday. They said we could come to the venue on Monday, and we were like, 'Great.' Since it was an international wire, there were some issues with it transferring. They said, 'If it's not in by noon, you can't come and the event it's canceled.' Then we wouldn't have had a venue!" the Alabama native shares.
While Godwin was freaking out, Barbour was cool, calm and collected. "We were calling the banks and they weren't open. I was telling my parents I am not sure if they can check in, I was like, 'They aren't going to let us in!' But then it got solved," Godwin continues. "We had this giant bus of people and then at 11:30 a.m., they were like, 'Oh, sorry about that. It went through!' That was one of the most stressful parts."
Other than that, the pair, who met and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, were just waiting for something else to go awry prior to the Paris, France, nuptials. "I'm superstitious, so I was scared something was going to go wrong," the Setty founder says. "Everything went amazing, and our guests had the best time. They all became friends and it was so perfect. Maybe we were shielded from certain things, but it was actual perfection. It feels like a fever dream. It doesn't even feel like real life!"
Meanwhile, the California native says: "My advice for people is to have two days worth of wedding receptions because it's so much fun. I was like, 'I need one more day of this.' I kept saying, 'It's my wedding, too.'"
Though Godwin and Barbour have been together since 2019, they still feel like they took a big step in their relationship after tying the knot. "In some ways it's not that different — we still live together and we're super committed to each other, but it's almost like this life commitment vibe," Godwin says. "I'm his wife, he's my husband, we're a family now. This is a really cool step, and we're talking about the future now. It's really exciting and fun. He's going to be in my future and I am going to be in his!"
Though the duo have been on the move since their wedding, they are excited to cozy up in San Diego ahead of the holiday season, which is why they are excited to partner with Baskin-Robbins to celebrate Friendsgiving.
"We grew up in different areas, and we love finding commonalities between our childhoods. Dylan is from California, and I'm from Alabama and one of our favorite date nights is going to Baskin-Robbins to get ice cream. For Friendsgiving, we discovered their Turkey Day Fixin’s, and it's delicious!" Godwin says. "It's all of your favorite Thanksgiving sides into one — and it's not too intense. It really all works together. It's got autumn spice flavors, fall flavors, little pieces of honey cornbread and even the Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce in it. It's phenomenal. This is our first Friendsgiving as newlyweds, and this is our favorite Thanksgiving side!"
"We went through a few pints; it was pretty intense," Barbour quips.
Since the couple loves to host, they are excited to introduce the ice cream at their upcoming dinner. "We had Baskin-Robbins' Turkey Cake, which is the greatest thing on earth. It's ice cream but shaped like a turkey with the legs and everything. Everybody has the Turkey Cake because it's the coolest thing I've ever seen!" Barbour says. "You can get any flavor you want and all your guests will think you're the coolest person ever."