Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Reveal 1 Hiccup Prior to Their 'Perfect' Paris Wedding

"We were all moving into the venue on that Monday because the wedding was Wednesday. They said we could come to the venue on Monday, and we were like, 'Great.' Since it was an international wire, there were some issues with it transferring. They said, 'If it's not in by noon, you can't come and the event it's canceled.' Then we wouldn't have had a venue!" the Alabama native shares.

While Godwin was freaking out, Barbour was cool, calm and collected. "We were calling the banks and they weren't open. I was telling my parents I am not sure if they can check in, I was like, 'They aren't going to let us in!' But then it got solved," Godwin continues. "We had this giant bus of people and then at 11:30 a.m., they were like, 'Oh, sorry about that. It went through!' That was one of the most stressful parts."