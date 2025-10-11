Who Is OnlyFans Model Hannah Palmer? 5 Things to Know About Sacha Baron Cohen's Alleged New Flame

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah Palmer Is an OnlyFans Model

Source: MEGA; @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram Sacha Baron Cohen sparked dating rumors with OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer.

Is something brewing between Sacha Baron Cohen and Hannah Palmer? The 53-year-old English actor, who finalized his $75 million divorce from Isla Fisher in June, got fans talking about a possible romance with the OnlyFans model. In an interview with Daily Mail, Palmer opened up about the dark side of the subscription service platform. She revealed she received photos of her house's interior and received "violent and sexual" threats from an unknown number. "I've taken any precaution I can to hide my phone number and private information online," she said. "If I do have crazy stalkers again, I'll file police reports, or restraining orders, if necessary." Palmer reportedly made $5 million in her first two years on OnlyFans.

Hannah Palmer Works in the Fashion Industry

Source: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram The buzz emerged after Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher finalized their divorce.

In addition to sharing NSFW content on OnlyFans, Palmer also keeps herself busy by working as a fashion model. She has worked with various brands and collaborated with Revolve and Fashion Nova in recent years. In 2023, she revealed she walked in a runway show for Revolve during Miami Swim Week. "feel so lucky to have walked for @revolve @michaelcostello during miami swim week 🩷," she captioned a clip from the event. Palmer also uploads photos of her stunning looks on Instagram, which has over 2.2 million followers.

Hannah Palmer Is a Fan of Emily Ratajkowski

Source: MEGA; @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram Hannah Palmer is also a fashion model.

In an interview with Naluda Magazine, Palmer credited Emily Ratajkowski as her inspiration. "I look up to her because I feel like we've gone through similar things in the industry so it helps to know you can come out the other side still successful," she explained.

Hannah Palmer Sparked Dating Rumors With Sacha Baron Cohen

Source: MEGA; @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram A source claimed the pair simply shared a meal.

The Borat actor and the 27-year-old model set off speculation about a possible romance after they were spotted leaving dinner together. In the photos published on September 25, Cohen and Palmer were seen riding the same Cadillac Escalade limo after exiting the restaurant separately. "They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation," an insider claimed. "Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about." A separate source later shut down the buzz, telling Page Six they only had dinner and "a good conversation." "He was a real gentleman, and then they each went on to another event," they added.

Hannah Palmer Met Sacha Baron Cohen at a Birthday Party

Source: MEGA; @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram Hannah Palmer is friends with Rita Ora.