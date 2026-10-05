'Happy Days' Icon Anson Williams, Now 77, Shares Silver-Haired Shirtless Selfie and Message of Being 'Unstoppable'
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 9:11 a.m. ET
After decades in the spotlight, Happy Days star Anson Williams is showing fans another side of himself at the age of 77.
The actor and director shared a silver-haired, shirtless selfie on Instagram on October 3, along with a message about how he views this stage of his life.
"We didn’t come this far to become invisible. We came this far to become unstoppable. We’re not winding down. We’re still winning — and we haven’t even played our best hand yet," he wrote.
Anson Williams Shares His Powerful Message On Aging
He used the moment to encourage fellow Boomers and wrote in the caption, "NEVER let anyone diminish us because of our age."
Williams looked noticeably different from his Happy Days days, when he was known for his dark hair.
In the mirror selfie, he smiled while flexing his right bicep and opened up about his outlook.
"More creative, healthier, busier, more curious — and more alive than I was at 40," he wrote.
Anson Williams Credits His Wife And Lifestyle
Williams also credited the people and habits that have shaped his life.
Among them is his third wife, real estate broker Sharon MaHarry, whom he married in 2023.
He reflected on what matters most to him.
"A partner who sees the best in me. Good lovin’. Kindness. Adventure. A little discipline — eat right, move, take care of yourself. Mountains still worth climbing. And the absolute refusal to let anyone else decide my worth," he wrote.
Williams became famous for playing the lovable Potsie on Happy Days before expanding his career behind the camera.
His directing credits include Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Baywatch, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
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Fans responded warmly to Williams’ post, with several praising his outlook and appearance.
One user wrote, "I love these things about you."
Another fan said, "Looking good, Anson!"
Whereas one commenter wrote, "Looking healthy & fit!Congratulations!"
A fourth user shared their praise for the actor: "Own it Anson You’re my hero, my memory of those amazing memories . I’m just a few years behind you."
Another user chimed in, "Way to go Potsie!!! Couldn’t resist…you’re looking great Anson!"
Meanwhile a fan said, "That’s true Anson I think that way . A positive outlook goes a long way no matter what age . We got to take care of ourselves and the ones we love to the best of our knowledge."
Williams' positive message comes after a difficult legal matter involving his second wife, Jackie.
TMZ previously reported that Jackie filed court documents in August claiming Williams owed her more than $35,000 in payments connected to their 2020 divorce.
According to the report, the disputed amount involved life insurance premiums, pension funds, and other payments outlined in their divorce agreement.
Williams and Jackie were married for 30 years before their divorce.