Happy Face Killer's Daughter Recalls 'Ironic' Childhood: 'He Would Tuck Me in Like a Burrito'

Fast forward ten years, and Moore launched the "Happy Face" podcast, paving the way for the new Paramount+ crime drama series, Happy Face, which dives deep into the haunting impact a killer has not only on his victims but his own family, too.

She last interacted with Jesperson, incarcerated in an Oregon prison, in 2005. "One of the first things he said to me was, 'Missy, do you want to know why?'"

But Moore wasn’t ready to delve into the darkness. "It wasn’t that I didn’t want to know," she explained, “it’s just that I felt that whatever he would say wouldn’t be the truth."

Since then, she’s severed ties and no longer reads the letters he sends. "I guard my heart," she added. "If I’m not reading his letters, he can’t manipulate me. That’s helpful."