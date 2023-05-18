OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > Jill Duggar
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Jill Duggar Tearfully Admits She Wants to Be the One to Tell Her Own 'Story' in Bombshell Trailer for Duggar Family Docuseries

duggar prime pp
Source: prime video
By:

May 18 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Secrets of the Duggar family and their controversial religious beliefs will be exposed in a brand new docuseries set to premiere on Prime Video this June.

In a trailer for the highly anticipated tell-all, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is moved to tears as she admits: "There's a story that's going to be told and I would rather be the one telling it."

Article continues below advertisement
duggar prime
Source: prime video

The series will take a deep dive into the Institute in Basic Life Principles, also know as the IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that many members of the Duggar family follow.

"We were in IBLP as early as I can remember," Jill clarifies in the clip.

Article continues below advertisement
dugar prime
Source: prime video

Founded in 1961 by Bill Gothard, IBLP emphasizes the importance of concepts such as strict modesty, the need for having a male figure leading a family, abstaining from sex and other romantic contact prior to marriage and adherence to the words of the scripture as interpreted by the IBLP.

"The biggest feature of Bill Gothard's teachings is authority," a voiceover claims in the trailer. "Kids obey the parents, wives obey their husbands. Everyone obeys Bill Gothard."

The organization also has a firm goal of training up young men to be involved in politics in order to further push their beliefs into the legal system nationwide.

"World domination was the goal," a man says near the beginning of the video, before a woman claims, "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different."

Article continues below advertisement
dugar family tlc
Source: TLC
MORE ON:
Jill Duggar

Along with spilling secrets of the IBLP and its leaders, the docuseries will also delve into convicted sex offender Josh Duggar, whose molestation of several of his sisters was covered up years before he was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars for possessing child pornography.

"It's like the epitome of evil," another woman laments. "It breaks my heart to think about the girls."

However, the trailer makes it clear that the IBLP's beliefs and the alleged rampant abuse that stems from their teachings is so much bigger than just the Duggar family, who became famous and beloved despite their many controversies.

"The shiny, happy images is the sugar, and we're all high on it," a different woman explains. "They were just deceiving us all."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Aside from Jill and other people connected to the IBLP, Jill's husband, Derick, was also featured in the sit-down interviews in the documentary, as well as Duggar cousin Amy King (née Duggar) and her mother, Deanna Jordan, who is Jim Bob's older sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Watch Shiny Happy People on Prime Video on Friday, June 2.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.