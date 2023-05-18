Jill Duggar Tearfully Admits She Wants to Be the One to Tell Her Own 'Story' in Bombshell Trailer for Duggar Family Docuseries
Secrets of the Duggar family and their controversial religious beliefs will be exposed in a brand new docuseries set to premiere on Prime Video this June.
In a trailer for the highly anticipated tell-all, Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is moved to tears as she admits: "There's a story that's going to be told and I would rather be the one telling it."
The series will take a deep dive into the Institute in Basic Life Principles, also know as the IBLP, a non-denominational Christian organization that many members of the Duggar family follow.
"We were in IBLP as early as I can remember," Jill clarifies in the clip.
Founded in 1961 by Bill Gothard, IBLP emphasizes the importance of concepts such as strict modesty, the need for having a male figure leading a family, abstaining from sex and other romantic contact prior to marriage and adherence to the words of the scripture as interpreted by the IBLP.
"The biggest feature of Bill Gothard's teachings is authority," a voiceover claims in the trailer. "Kids obey the parents, wives obey their husbands. Everyone obeys Bill Gothard."
The organization also has a firm goal of training up young men to be involved in politics in order to further push their beliefs into the legal system nationwide.
"World domination was the goal," a man says near the beginning of the video, before a woman claims, "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different."
- Jill Duggar Gushes She's 'So Proud' After Sister Jinger Opened Up On The Harsh Truths Of Their Family's 'Cult-Like' Religious Beliefs
- Jill Duggar Reveals She Had Gallbladder Surgery Weeks After Giving Birth To Her Newborn Son
- Jill Duggar Shares Adorable First Photo Of Newborn Freddy With Brothers Samuel & Israel
Along with spilling secrets of the IBLP and its leaders, the docuseries will also delve into convicted sex offender Josh Duggar, whose molestation of several of his sisters was covered up years before he was sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars for possessing child pornography.
"It's like the epitome of evil," another woman laments. "It breaks my heart to think about the girls."
However, the trailer makes it clear that the IBLP's beliefs and the alleged rampant abuse that stems from their teachings is so much bigger than just the Duggar family, who became famous and beloved despite their many controversies.
"The shiny, happy images is the sugar, and we're all high on it," a different woman explains. "They were just deceiving us all."
Aside from Jill and other people connected to the IBLP, Jill's husband, Derick, was also featured in the sit-down interviews in the documentary, as well as Duggar cousin Amy King (née Duggar) and her mother, Deanna Jordan, who is Jim Bob's older sister.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Watch Shiny Happy People on Prime Video on Friday, June 2.