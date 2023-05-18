Jill Duggar Tearfully Admits She Wants to Be the One to Tell Her Own 'Story' in Bombshell Trailer for Duggar Family Docuseries

Founded in 1961 by Bill Gothard, IBLP emphasizes the importance of concepts such as strict modesty, the need for having a male figure leading a family, abstaining from sex and other romantic contact prior to marriage and adherence to the words of the scripture as interpreted by the IBLP.

"The biggest feature of Bill Gothard's teachings is authority," a voiceover claims in the trailer. "Kids obey the parents, wives obey their husbands. Everyone obeys Bill Gothard."

The organization also has a firm goal of training up young men to be involved in politics in order to further push their beliefs into the legal system nationwide.

"World domination was the goal," a man says near the beginning of the video, before a woman claims, "The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity. They're something entirely different."