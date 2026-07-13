Harrison Ford, 83, Shows Off Ripped Physique in Low-Cut Cycling Bib During L.A. Outing

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Harrison Ford proved that age is just a number as he showed off his ripped physique at 83. The veteran actor was spotted enjoying a solo bike ride in Los Angeles over the past weekend, per Fox News Digital. He chose to wear a form-fitting white athletic shirt and black cycling shorts while on his day out. He paired his outfit with black gloves, white-and-black socks and black sneakers. He wore a white helmet and black statement shades to complete his ensemble.

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Source: MEGA Harrison Ford proved age is just a number for him as he showcased his toned physique at the age of 83.

Ford stripped off his white T-shirt after completing his bike ride. In a photo, he could be seen rocking a low-cut black cycling bib, baring his arms and torso as he walked past the waiting photographers. The Indiana Jones star was also seen wearing white AirPods and carrying a black backpack on his shoulders while cycling through the city. His bike also carried what appeared to be a black water bottle to keep him hydrated while he navigated the Southern California heat.

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Harrison Ford Showed Off His Ripped Body at Age 83

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford showed off his toned body while cycling through L.A. this past weekend.

The Star Wars legend has maintained a remarkably toned physique even at his age that continues to stun fans. During his outing last weekend, he proudly showed off the results of his hard work. His toned, bulging arms caught the attention of the fans, while his strong pecs and ripped abs also caused quite a stir.

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Source: MEGA Harrison Ford revealed that he focuses on injury prevention more than anything else for his work out regime.

The actor has spoken out about his rigorous routine for maintaining his physique well into his 80s during a recent interview with Men's Health. He revealed that his physical trainer, Jaime Milnes, helps him focus on full-body fitness rather than simply training to achieve a fit body. "I believe in training for injury prevention more than anything else," he said. "I'm an old f---, and I need to protect myself," the Shrinking actor pointed out.

Harrison Ford Made Changes to His Diet to Maintain His Fit Body

Source: MEGA Harrison Ford previously said that he changed his diet to remain fit as he ages.