Why Harrison Ford, 83, Has Sparked Mental Health Worries After Startling Career Confession
April 17 2026, Published 5:11 a.m. ET
Harrison Ford has sparked concern among fans after revealing he once struggled with depression so severe he could barely bring himself to enter a classroom – a startling admission OK! can reveal has challenged his long-held image as one of Hollywood's toughest leading men.
Ford, 83, the iconic A-lister best known for roles in Star Wars and Indiana Jones, opened up during an appearance on the "Awards Chatter" podcast about a deeply difficult period in his youth, before enrolling in a college drama course.
At the time, Ford said he was isolated, withdrawn, and battling serious mental health challenges that left him unable to engage with daily life.
His comments have prompted fresh discussion about the pressures behind the scenes in Hollywood, particularly given his reputation as a famously stoic and rugged screen presence.
Ford said: "I had a single room and I had classes to go to, but I rarely ventured out. And on the rare occasion I did go to the classroom, I would often touch the door on the outside of the building, and turn around and walk back. I was more than depressed. I think I was ill. I was socially ill, psychologically not well."
One industry source told us: "People are genuinely shocked by what Harrison Ford has shared. For decades, he has been seen as the ultimate grizzled Hollywood hardman – someone completely unshakeable. To hear him speak so openly about feeling psychologically unwell has really taken people by surprise. There is a sense of admiration, but also concern. It reminds people that even the most iconic figures have faced serious struggles behind closed doors."
Ford went on to explain his life changed dramatically after enrolling in a drama course, where he found a sense of belonging among fellow students. He also described how the experience reshaped his outlook and helped him reconnect with the world around him.
Ford added: "I was surprised that the people that I had considered to be fellow geeks and misfits were, in fact, some of the most interesting people I knew. They were doing something that I hadn't really understood, and they were telling stories about life, and some of them were exceptional in their capacity to understand human behaviour. And so I think I simply found my place amongst storytellers. It really changed my world, changed my life."
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The revelation has also cast new light on Ford's enduring career, which has spanned decades and included some of the most successful film franchises in history.
Despite his global fame, those who have worked with him have often remarked on his grounded personality.
Anthony Mackie, who starred alongside Ford in Captain America: Brave New World, previously admitted he was surprised by how approachable the veteran actor was.
Mackie added Ford had expected a more distant demeanor from such a high-profile figure, saying: "Usually you have a big star in a movie, they go sit off by themselves with their friends and won't talk to you. But whenever the cast and crew got together Harrison would come and just chill with us like a regular person and eat those awful peanut butter and jelly sandwiches."
Ford built an extraordinary career as one of Hollywood's most enduring stars after rising to fame through the likes of Star Wars, with his image becoming synonymous with rugged heroism.