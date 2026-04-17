Why Harrison Ford, 83, Has Sparked Mental Health Worries After Startling Career Confession

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Source: MEGA Harrison Ford revealed he once struggled with depression.

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His comments have prompted fresh discussion about the pressures behind the scenes in Hollywood, particularly given his reputation as a famously stoic and rugged screen presence. Ford said: "I had a single room and I had classes to go to, but I rarely ventured out. And on the rare occasion I did go to the classroom, I would often touch the door on the outside of the building, and turn around and walk back. I was more than depressed. I think I was ill. I was socially ill, psychologically not well." One industry source told us: "People are genuinely shocked by what Harrison Ford has shared. For decades, he has been seen as the ultimate grizzled Hollywood hardman – someone completely unshakeable. To hear him speak so openly about feeling psychologically unwell has really taken people by surprise. There is a sense of admiration, but also concern. It reminds people that even the most iconic figures have faced serious struggles behind closed doors."

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Source: MEGA People were reportedly shocked about Harrison Ford's mental health battle.

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Ford went on to explain his life changed dramatically after enrolling in a drama course, where he found a sense of belonging among fellow students. He also described how the experience reshaped his outlook and helped him reconnect with the world around him. Ford added: "I was surprised that the people that I had considered to be fellow geeks and misfits were, in fact, some of the most interesting people I knew. They were doing something that I hadn't really understood, and they were telling stories about life, and some of them were exceptional in their capacity to understand human behaviour. And so I think I simply found my place amongst storytellers. It really changed my world, changed my life."

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Source: MEGA Harrison Ford found a sense of belonging after enrolling in a drama course.

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The revelation has also cast new light on Ford's enduring career, which has spanned decades and included some of the most successful film franchises in history. Despite his global fame, those who have worked with him have often remarked on his grounded personality. Anthony Mackie, who starred alongside Ford in Captain America: Brave New World, previously admitted he was surprised by how approachable the veteran actor was.

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Source: MEGA Harrison Ford's co-workers were surprised by his grounded personality.