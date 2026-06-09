'Living Legend' Harrison Ford, 83, Shocks Fans With Sharp Red Carpet Appearance: See Photos

On June 6, the cast for the Apple TV+ show came together for a reading of the Season 3 finale titled "That's Our Time," which originally aired on April 8.

Harrison Ford surprised fans with a red carpet appearance while joining his Shrinking castmates for a public table read.

Harrison Ford showed out in honor of his hit Apple TV+ show, 'Shrinking.'

The Star Wars actor hilariously walked down the red carpet in an impressive all-black suit, posing alongside castmates Jason Segel and Jessica Williams.

Harrison Ford was spotted smiling and posing on the carpet.

Ford and Segel performed an emotional conversation between their characters during the season finale. Segel plays the main character, Jimmy, while Ford plays his mentor, Paul.

In the series, Paul is a therapist with Parkinson's disease who operates the therapy practice where Jimmy works.

During a final monologue, Paul finally tells Jimmy how much he cares about him.

"You're like a son to me," Ford said at the tear-jerking table reading. "I don't know why I haven't said that before, probably because of my own s---."

"Know this, I think you're strong, I don't think you need me," he continued. "But for as long as I'm around, any time you think you need me, I will be there."