'Living Legend' Harrison Ford, 83, Shocks Fans With Sharp Red Carpet Appearance: See Photos
June 9 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Harrison Ford surprised fans with a red carpet appearance while joining his Shrinking castmates for a public table read.
On June 6, the cast for the Apple TV+ show came together for a reading of the Season 3 finale titled "That's Our Time," which originally aired on April 8.
The Star Wars actor hilariously walked down the red carpet in an impressive all-black suit, posing alongside castmates Jason Segel and Jessica Williams.
Ford and Segel performed an emotional conversation between their characters during the season finale. Segel plays the main character, Jimmy, while Ford plays his mentor, Paul.
In the series, Paul is a therapist with Parkinson's disease who operates the therapy practice where Jimmy works.
During a final monologue, Paul finally tells Jimmy how much he cares about him.
"You're like a son to me," Ford said at the tear-jerking table reading. "I don't know why I haven't said that before, probably because of my own s---."
"Know this, I think you're strong, I don't think you need me," he continued. "But for as long as I'm around, any time you think you need me, I will be there."
A Living Legend
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Fans reacted to the viral clip of the touching moment between castmates, calling Ford a "living legend."
"Harrison Ford is a living legend. A gift to us all," one commenter wrote.
"Beyond grateful to have witnessed this live," another person added.
"I get the sense that Harrison really loves Paul and Shrinking, and therefore is both working harder and enjoying it more," another assessed. "Which is a testament to everyone involved in the production; a veteran like Ford on your team bringing his A-game inspires everyone."
Ford received SAG-AFTRA's lifetime achievement award in March 2026, further cementing his "legend" status.
"I feel incredibly grateful for this kind attention, but to be clear, I’m also quite humbled. I’m in a room of actors, many of whom are here because they’ve been nominated to receive a prize for their amazing work," Ford said in his acceptance speech.
"Well, I’m here to receive a prize for being alive. It’s a little weird to be getting a Lifetime Achievement Award at the halfway point of my career. It’s a little early, isn’t it?" he joked. "I’m still a working actor."
Ford received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his role in Shrinking in 2025.
The hit show, which first aired in 2023, has garnered nine Emmy nominations but has yet to take home the coveted award.
Ford has spoken out in the past about his admiration for the series.
"I had never done anything like this before," he raved in 2023. "And it was like suddenly recognizing what I’ve always wanted acting to be."
Creators have confirmed Season 4 is in the works, but no premiere date has been announced.