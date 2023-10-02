10 'Harry Potter' Actors Who Have Died: Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory and More

On Thursday, September 28, publicist Clair Dobbs confirmed in a statement that Michael Gambon, who played the role of wizard Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, died at the age of 82.

"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," Dobbs said. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."

Aside from his pneumonia diagnosis, Gambon suffered memory issues that caused him to retire from the industry.