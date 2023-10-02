10 'Harry Potter' Actors Who Have Died: Michael Gambon, Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory and More
Michael Gambon
On Thursday, September 28, publicist Clair Dobbs confirmed in a statement that Michael Gambon, who played the role of wizard Albus Dumbledore in six Harry Potter movies, died at the age of 82.
"We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," Dobbs said. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82."
Aside from his pneumonia diagnosis, Gambon suffered memory issues that caused him to retire from the industry.
Leslie Phillips
Leslie Phillips, 98, died "peacefully in his sleep" on November 7, 2022. Aside from voicing the Sorting Hat in the hit franchise, he also famously appeared in three Carry On films: Carry On Nurse, Carry On Teacher and Carry On Constable.
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane's agency confirmed that the then-72-year-old actor died on October 14, 2022, after suffering from multiple organ failure. His death certificate also noted that he had sepsis, heart block and lower respiratory tract infection at the time of his death.
Coltrane was also diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and obesity prior to his passing.
The famed star, who had a sad and private life in the Highlands of Scotland, appeared in other movies like Ocean's Twelve, The World Is Not Enough, GoldenEye and more.
Helen McCrory
In an April 16, 2021 tweet, Helen McCrory's husband, Damian Lewis, confirmed that the British actress died peacefully at home after her battle with cancer.
"[Helen] died as she lived. Fearlessly," he wrote. "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now Little One, into the air, and thank you."
According to McCrory's pal Carrie Cracknell, the late Peaky Blinders star only informed "very, very few people" about her cancer battle as she continued her charity work weeks before her death.
Verne Troyer
Verne Troyer, who also famously played Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, died on April 21, 2018, at the age of 49. Earlier that month, he was rushed to the hospital due to a reported poisoning a year after his battle with alcohol addiction.
TMZ reported that he underwent a psychiatric evaluation after the incident and was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Three weeks after his hospitalization, his family released a statement confirming his death.
"Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday," part of the statement on Instagram read. "He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con's & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing."
The Los Angeles County Department Medical Examiner-Coroner's office ruled his death a suicide months later.
John Hurt
On January 25, 2017, two-time Oscar nominee John Hurt died after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 77.
Hurt's wife, Anwen Hurt, delivered the saddening news in a statement in which she called her husband "the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit."
Four months after disclosing that he had the early stage of the dreaded illness in June 2015, he said that he was given an all-clear by the doctors following his final scan. However, the disease caused his death nearly two years later.
Alan Rickman
Another Harry Potter star who became a victim of pancreatic cancer was Alan Rickman, who died on January 14, 2016, at the age of 69. His representatives at Independent Talent Group confirmed that he passed away shortly after receiving the diagnosis.
Dave Legeno
Dave Legeno unexpectedly faced his tragic death while hiking in Death Valley. The Inyo County Sheriff's Department received a report from hikers who found his remains below Death Valley's Manly Beacon on the morning of July 6, 2014.
The officials reported that the Batman Begins star died of heat-related issues, ruling out a potential foul play. The Hollywood Reporter said temperatures in the area can reach up to 120 degrees during summer.
Richard Griffiths
Richard Griffiths died at the age of 65 on March 28, 2013, after suffering from complications following a heart surgery done at University Hospital in Coventry, central England. His costar Daniel Radcliffe paid tribute to him and recalled the time he received help from the veteran actor.
"In August 2000, before official production had even begun on Potter, we filmed a shot outside the Dursleys', which was my first ever shot as Harry," he said. "I was nervous and he made me feel at ease."
They worked again on Equus.
Elizabeth Spriggs
Elizabeth Spriggs died on July 2, 2008, a press release posted on the Official London Theatre confirmed. She had a long and successful career in the theater industry before scoring her big break as a film and TV actress decades later, starring in The Glittering Prizes, Middlemarch, Work Is a Four-Letter Word and Sense and Sensibility, to name a few.