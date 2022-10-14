'Harry Potter' Alum Robbie Coltrane Dead At 72

"I have not seen him since a private dinner about five years ago or maybe more. It is what it is. You can take a horse to water as they say. He just does not want to be part of things in the community any longer. He has completely shrunken away from things. It's very sad. Unfortunately he is not the most charitable person at all either. Every time we host a charity event, we invite him. His name is always on the list but the answer always comes back as a no. He really does not want to be part of the community at all. As a person he is about as far from the generous-spirited Harry Potter character Hagrid as you could possibly imagine," he continued.