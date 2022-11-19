Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Split After Nearly Two Years Of Dating
It's over, darling. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting their relationship on pause.
After nearly two years of dating, the “As It Was” singer, 28, and the Don't Worry Darling director, 38, decided they are taking a break from their romance that was notorious for staying in headlines.
Multiple sources alerted People on Friday of the pair parting ways.
"He's still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.," one source revealed to the outlet. "It's a very amicable decision."
The source shared, "They're still very close friends," while another source added, "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."
Their split comes on the heels of their drama-filled film Don't Worry Darline and shocking allegations from a former nanny about why the actress ended her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis.
As OK! previously reported, the film director and Florence Pugh, 26, got into a blowout fight near the end of production over Wilde's alleged disappearances.
Rumors later started to circulate about Styles and Wilde's relationship when subtle snubs were made at the film's Venice International Film Festival premiere. Fans could not help but spot Harry noticeably not acknowledging Olivia while on the red carpet, which put the internet in a frenzy.
Kelly Clarkson was later able to get Wilde to dish on her extremely private romance with Styles. The former O.C. star shared, "We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love."
Styles and Wilde began dating in January 2021.