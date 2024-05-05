Harry Styles and Girlfriend Taylor Russell Are Moving in Together, Singer Is Telling Friends 'This Is the Real Deal': Source
Things are getting serious between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell!
According to a source, the pop star, 30, and the actress, 29, are moving in together after dating for less than a year.
“They’re very private about their relationship — it was months before they were even spotted holding hands — but apparently they’re telling friends this is the real deal and they want to live together. Their home base would be London,” the insider revealed of the couple, who were first romantically linked in June 2023.
Though Styles had a rocky relationship with ex Olivia Wilde before beginning his romance with Russell, “there’s been no drama at all with Taylor,” the source spilled.
“She makes him happy, so why not live together?” they added of the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the Bones and All star.
As OK! previously reported, Styles began dating Wilde in January 2021 before they reportedly split in November 2022.
In between his split from Wilde and the beginning of his romance with Russell, the heartthrob was rumored to have been seeing models Emily Ratajkowski and Candice Swanepoel.
Despite being quite the playboy in his past, Styles and Russell appear to be moving fast.
Back in March, a source gushed over their blossoming relationship.
“They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” the insider spilled at the time.
“They’re practically living together,” they continued. “Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned. He hasn’t met anyone like her.”
Styles seemed to be very taken with Russell from the start, as in July 2023, yet another source dished on how the hunk was trying to romance his love interest.
"He really likes her and wants to see more of her," they divulged.
"He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well," the insider added of Styles, who previously dated stars such as Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, "so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better. His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool."
"They're giving in to the pleasure of each other's company," they continued. "Their pals think they have lots in common. They're both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion."
In Touch reported on Styles and Russell moving in together.