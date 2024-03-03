OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > harry styles
OK LogoCOUPLES

Harry Styles and Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spend 'All Their Free Time Together': 'He Hasn't Met Anyone Like Her'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 3 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Harry Styles and Taylor Russell take the next step in their relationship?

According to a source, the Grammy-winning singer and the Bones and All actress have hardly left each other’s side since they were romantically linked in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
harry styles
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles is a three-time Grammy winner.

“They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” the insider spilled.

“They’re practically living together as it is and figure she might as well move in, make it official,” they added of the 30-year-old musician and the 29-year-old Canada native. “Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned. He hasn’t met anyone like her.”

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Styles has been quite the playboy in the past.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor russell
Source: MEGA

Taylor Russell is famous for her role in 'Bones and All.'

Article continues below advertisement

In May of last year, before he seemed to be taken with Russell, the former One Direction band member was rumored to be seeing his seventh Victoria Secret model.

At the time, it was reported that he had "grown close" to 35-year-old Candice Swanepoel.

Article continues below advertisement

"Harry is one of the world's biggest music superstars so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him," the insider said at the time. "He’s got history with Victoria's Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows."

The source noted that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer "would be a lucky man if he managed to woo" the model.

Article continues below advertisement
harry sty
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles previously dated Olivia Wilde.

MORE ON:
harry styles
Article continues below advertisement

Prior to his alleged connection to the South African native, Styles has been linked to Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as his famous relationship with Olivia Wilde.

Despite their public make out session in March 2023, Ratajkowski and Styles’ romance seemed short-lived as she was back on the prowl just months later at the Met Gala.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor russell
Source: MEGA

Taylor Russell and Harry Styles were first romantically linked in June 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"We'll see maybe tonight you know I'll meet my husband!" the podcaster, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-Mcclard in September 2022, said.

After the podcast host and Styles’ tonsil tennis went viral, the mother-of-one shared her thoughts on the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in L.A., hire security, don't go to public restaurants," she said.

"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," Ratajkowski explained. "That's how it is. Just an unfortunate issue."

Life & Style reported on the source's claims.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.