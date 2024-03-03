Harry Styles and Girlfriend Taylor Russell Spend 'All Their Free Time Together': 'He Hasn't Met Anyone Like Her'
Will Harry Styles and Taylor Russell take the next step in their relationship?
According to a source, the Grammy-winning singer and the Bones and All actress have hardly left each other’s side since they were romantically linked in June 2023.
“They’ve been spending all their free time together, and Taylor’s gotten used to hanging out at Harry’s home [in London] more than hers, just because of its location and the privacy factor,” the insider spilled.
“They’re practically living together as it is and figure she might as well move in, make it official,” they added of the 30-year-old musician and the 29-year-old Canada native. “Harry wants to settle down, and Taylor is it as far as he’s concerned. He hasn’t met anyone like her.”
As OK! previously reported, Styles has been quite the playboy in the past.
In May of last year, before he seemed to be taken with Russell, the former One Direction band member was rumored to be seeing his seventh Victoria Secret model.
At the time, it was reported that he had "grown close" to 35-year-old Candice Swanepoel.
"Harry is one of the world's biggest music superstars so it's not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him," the insider said at the time. "He’s got history with Victoria's Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows."
The source noted that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer "would be a lucky man if he managed to woo" the model.
Prior to his alleged connection to the South African native, Styles has been linked to Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Cara Delevingne and Emily Ratajkowski, as well as his famous relationship with Olivia Wilde.
Despite their public make out session in March 2023, Ratajkowski and Styles’ romance seemed short-lived as she was back on the prowl just months later at the Met Gala.
"We'll see maybe tonight you know I'll meet my husband!" the podcaster, who filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-Mcclard in September 2022, said.
After the podcast host and Styles’ tonsil tennis went viral, the mother-of-one shared her thoughts on the incident.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I didn't expect this to happen, but I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in L.A., hire security, don't go to public restaurants," she said.
"It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them," Ratajkowski explained. "That's how it is. Just an unfortunate issue."
Life & Style reported on the source's claims.