Harvey Weinstein's Health Is 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Due to the Harsh Conditions at Rikers Island, His Lawyer Claims
Harvey Weinstein's health is allegedly going downhill while behind bars.
According to a report, the imprisoned movie producer began gaining weight and suffering from severe tongue inflammation after being moved to New York City's notorious Rikers Island prison.
Weinstein's lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, revealed her client's health is "rapidly deteriorating in custody," worsened by the terrible conditions at Rikers.
"Ongoing issues with missed and delayed medications, chest palpitations that go unaddressed, and a lack of support for his serious mobility issues are also plaguing Weinstein," she added.
According to sources, Weinstein has gained more than 25 pounds since being transferred back from Bellevue Hospital several months ago, mostly gained in the last month alone.
Engelmayer said his rapid weight gain adds serious risks to his diabetes, heart condition and other health problems caused by a severe tongue inflammation, making it difficult to swallow.
The lawyer also alleged her client is back at Bellevue so doctors can treat his tongue infection.
Weinstein previously claimed he didn't know "how much longer I can hold on" between all of his health issues, but said he's "holding on because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over with."
"Every day I’m at Rikers Island, it’s a mystery to me how I’m still walking," he added.
The 72-year-old was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last year. A month before his diagnosis was announced, the convicted s-- offender was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery. In July 2024, he was also hospitalized due to having double pneumonia and COVID-19.
Weinstein appeared in court on Wednesday, April 9, for a pretrial conference ahead of a New York state court case that will rehash some of the defining accusations of the #MeToo era.
The disgraced Hollywood boss is headed to a retrial this month in legal proceedings that will largely resemble his original 2020 rape and assault state trial, with one additional charge based on an allegation from a woman who was not part of the first trial.
The retrial will also cover two charges of assault and one of rape stemming from allegations by three different women: two who alleged Weinstein forcibly performed oral s-- on them in 2006 and one who alleged he raped her in 2013.
Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office revealed Weinstein's trial is expected to last four to six weeks.
Judge Curtis Farber said jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday, and the process may last up to five days.