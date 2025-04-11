Harvey Weinstein's Health Is 'Rapidly Deteriorating' Due to the Harsh Conditions at Rikers Island, His Lawyer Claims

Weinstein's lawyer, Juda Engelmayer, revealed her client's health is "rapidly deteriorating in custody," worsened by the terrible conditions at Rikers.

"Ongoing issues with missed and delayed medications, chest palpitations that go unaddressed, and a lack of support for his serious mobility issues are also plaguing Weinstein," she added.

According to sources, Weinstein has gained more than 25 pounds since being transferred back from Bellevue Hospital several months ago, mostly gained in the last month alone.

Engelmayer said his rapid weight gain adds serious risks to his diabetes, heart condition and other health problems caused by a severe tongue inflammation, making it difficult to swallow.

The lawyer also alleged her client is back at Bellevue so doctors can treat his tongue infection.