Harvey Weinstein is facing yet another legal battle in New York City. The 68-year-old producer-turned-prisoner has been accused of sexual assault in a court filing set to be submitted this month in New York. Little is known about the incident and the victim has requested that her name be withheld during the proceedings for her safety.

“Plaintiff is a woman who was sexually assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned by Defendant Harvey Weinstein. She currently seeks damages for physical and emotional injuries and injunctive relief in this action stemming from the aforementioned assault, battery and false imprisonment in addition to the intentional infliction of emotions distress,” states the complaint.

“Plaintiff seeks to prosecute her claims without publicly disclosing her identity as a victim of sexual assault because this matter is highly sensitive. She has already experienced significant pain, shock, shame and embarrassment due to the mental impact of the sexual abuse that she endured, it poses risk of retaliatory harm to her and this the type of case that has garnered an extreme amount of attention on global news networks.”

Weinstein is just one of the defendants in the lawsuit, which also targets Robert Weinstein, Miramax, The Walt Disney Company and Disney Enterprises. He is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted on two counts of criminal sexual assault earlier this year.

It will be some time before Weinstein will be able to appear for this latest trial given his previous legal obligations, and he may also be looking at criminal charges across the pond as well.

In the wake of his sentencing back in March, Weinstein did all he could to try and get his sentence reduced or cut down. His lawyers immediately filed motions in the cases brought against their client by Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd and more.

“On this date, we received the consent of both counsel for the plaintiff and the co-defendant for the extension to May 15, 2020,” reads the letters submitted in two of Weinstein’s cases.

“It is Mr. Weinstein’s position that due to the current coronavirus, and a cessation of nonessential business in New York by way of state executive order, along with the reasons set forth below, that the May 15, 2020, extension is appropriate based on a practical and realistic assessment of the current circumstances.”

Those letters were filed in federal court in the Southern District of New York just this week.

His lawyers state that the case could not move forward because they are not able to meet with their clients ahead of the court date, according to documents.

“Mr. Weinstein, due to his compromised state of health, is an at-risk individual. Communication, visitation, and the logistics of participation with counsel in the defense of this matter have been complicated,” reads the letter.

“In sum, the events over the past month have been a perfect storm for Mr. Weinstein, and in the interest of justice, and in recognition of these unprecedented times, an extension to May 15, 2020, is wholly proper.”

Those same filings never actually say that Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus. Furthermore, his rep and legal team would not confirm that report out of Wende Correctional Facility when asked earlier this year.

The lawsuit filed by McGowan stems from Weinstein’s use of Black Cube, a team of highly skilled Mossad-agents-turned investigators who the Oscar-winning producer does not deny employing to track Rose.

Among the private security agencies hired by Weinstein starting around 2016 was Black Cube, which is run by former Israeli intelligence agents.

Another was corporate intelligence giant Kroll.

Two Black Cube private eyes met with McGowan long before she publicly accused Weinstein of raping her to get information according to that report.

One of the investigators secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan while pretending to be a women’s rights advocate, McGowan said in her complaint.

The spy later used a different fake identity to meet with a journalist while claiming to have an accusation against Weinstein, which allowed them to learn which women were talking to the media.

Weinstein and the private eyes also used journalists themselves to extract details from women who were making claims against Weinstein.

During his yearlong effort, Weinstein and his team would collect information on dozens of people according to court documents and compile psychological profiles with their personal or sexual histories so they could contradict, discredit or intimidate his targets.