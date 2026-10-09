Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya, 11, Appears in Court With Dad Wladimir Klitschko for Estate Hearing
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 7:46 a.m. ET
Hayden Panettiere's daughter, Kaya Klitschko, made a rare court appearance alongside her father, Wladimir Klitschko, during a hearing over her late mother’s estate.
The 11-year-old appeared remotely on Thursday, October 8, and answered the judge’s questions about her identity and whether she was with her father, according to People.
Wearing a white T-shirt with her hair pulled back, Kaya remained soft-spoken and composed as she came into view.
Wladimir Klitschko Seeks to Protect Kaya Klitschko's Inheritance
Wladimir, 50, filed for temporary guardianship of Kaya in September to help protect the estate she inherited from the Ice Princess actress.
Because Kaya is a minor, the court can appoint a guardian to represent her interests while the estate goes through probate.
In September, Wladimir filed a petition for temporary guardianship of Kaya, who is the sole beneficiary of the Heroes TV star's estate, based on the court documents obtained by the outlet.
In the September 24 filing, he argued that the request needed to be addressed "immediately" so he could move forward with the Amber Alert movie star's probate case and nominate an administrator for her estate.
He also warned that delaying the decision could put the estate’s assets at risk,
Wladimir stated, "There is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it."
The former professional boxer asked the court to give him the authority to act on his daughter’s behalf.
He wanted to be able to "have standing to file" to protect her rights to the Bring It On: All or Nothing star's estate.
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During the hearing, Wladimir’s attorney Diane Y. Park also highlighted requests for additional legal powers.
These included the ability to "request" and "authorize" law enforcement to investigate and "recover property believed to be misappropriated" by a non-family member.
The judge granted Wladimir temporary guardianship of the I Love You, Beth Cooper actress's estate.
However, Kaya will not need to attend the next hearing, scheduled for December 7.
Wladimir Klitschko And Hayden Panettiere’s Relationship
Wladimir and Hayden first met in 2008 and began dating in 2009.
They reunited in 2013 and became engaged the following year, when Hayden announced she was expecting their first child.
Kaya was born in December 2014, weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces, and measuring 20 inches. After her daughter’s birth, Hayden spoke openly about struggling with postpartum depression.
The couple split permanently in 2018 after nine years together but continued co-parenting Kaya. In 2019, reports revealed that Kaya was living in Ukraine with her father.
Hayden Panettiere’s Death And Estate Case
The Nashville TV star died on August 16 at age 36.
Her official cause of death was later confirmed, and the manner of death was ruled an accidental overdose.
In recent court documents, Wladimir even alleged that a non-family member who had previously been connected to the Remember the Titans star pawned some of her belongings.
He believes the items may have included jewelry.