Dr. Drew Says Hayden Panettiere 'May Have Had a Real Stretch of Sobriety' Before Relapsing and Hiding It

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Dr. Drew weighed in on Hayden Panettiere's sobriety before her death. Speaking with TMZ Live on Monday, September 14, the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew star reflected on Panettiere's recovery. "May have had a real stretch of sobriety," he said.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Drew discussed how a relapse can affect someone’s recovery while speaking about Hayden Panettiere.

He also discussed what can happen when someone uses substances again after getting sober. "Those relapses can stay hidden from those around them," Dr. Drew said. The discussion came after reports that Panettiere was suspected of having died from an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl. The 68-year-old also pointed to relationships as one possible factor that can affect recovery, even after a significant period of sobriety.

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Brian Hickerson Came Up During The Discussion

Source: MEGA Dr. Drew discussed Brian Hickerson and his relationship with Hayden Panettiere during the show.

Brian Hickerson also came up during the conversation. TMZ Live host Charles Latibeaudiere noted that Panettiere and Hickerson had often been described as being in an on-and-off relationship. However, it was later reported that the pair were together throughout that period. Dr. Drew pointed to the medical system as another situation that can contribute to a relapse. "Someone can relapse on oxy and still look totally fine to the people around them ... because addicts often hide it out of shame," he said.

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Source: MEGA Dr. Drew discussed addiction and relapse in the case of Hayden Panettiere as she faced renewed attention.

Dr. Drew further addressed the danger surrounding counterfeit pills. "Users have no idea how much fentanyl may be inside," he said. He also shared his view on the person who allegedly supplied Panettiere with the pill, saying there was blame involved but that he did not think the dealer simply showed up and caused the relapse out of nowhere.

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