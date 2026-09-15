Dr. Drew Says Hayden Panettiere 'May Have Had a Real Stretch of Sobriety' Before Relapsing and Hiding It
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 3:57 a.m. ET
Dr. Drew weighed in on Hayden Panettiere's sobriety before her death.
Speaking with TMZ Live on Monday, September 14, the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew star reflected on Panettiere's recovery.
"May have had a real stretch of sobriety," he said.
He also discussed what can happen when someone uses substances again after getting sober.
"Those relapses can stay hidden from those around them," Dr. Drew said.
The discussion came after reports that Panettiere was suspected of having died from an oxycodone pill laced with fentanyl.
The 68-year-old also pointed to relationships as one possible factor that can affect recovery, even after a significant period of sobriety.
Brian Hickerson Came Up During The Discussion
Brian Hickerson also came up during the conversation.
TMZ Live host Charles Latibeaudiere noted that Panettiere and Hickerson had often been described as being in an on-and-off relationship.
However, it was later reported that the pair were together throughout that period.
Dr. Drew pointed to the medical system as another situation that can contribute to a relapse.
"Someone can relapse on oxy and still look totally fine to the people around them ... because addicts often hide it out of shame," he said.
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Dr. Drew further addressed the danger surrounding counterfeit pills.
"Users have no idea how much fentanyl may be inside," he said.
He also shared his view on the person who allegedly supplied Panettiere with the pill, saying there was blame involved but that he did not think the dealer simply showed up and caused the relapse out of nowhere.
Hickerson Was Seen After South Carolina Bar Incident
Hickerson has not been charged with a crime in connection with Panettiere's death.
The DEA reportedly appeared to be focusing on the actress's longtime drug dealer in Los Angeles as investigators worked to trace the pill back to its source.
Meanwhile, per TMZ, Hickerson was recently seen outside his family home in Greenville, South Carolina.
Video and photos showed him seemingly taking food from the porch on Sunday, September 13.
The sighting came days after he and his brother, Zach, were involved in an altercation at Wild Wings Cafe.
Hickerson was detained after he allegedly tossed a chair inside the bar. However, Zach was later arrested for disorderly conduct.
According to a Greenville Police Department spokesperson, Zach was allegedly highly intoxicated and was arrested after reportedly yelling obscenities in public.
Video from after the incident showed Hickerson sitting on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while speaking with several officers.
He was ultimately released without being charged.